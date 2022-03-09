Vikings: Valhalla Gets A Two-Season Renewal At Netflix

Though I haven't begun the series yet (and I shall), I'm very excited by this news. I'm playing "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla" right now, and this is like looking into the future, strange as that sounds. If you're liking what you've seen so far, you'll be happy to hear that Jeb Stuart is set to return as creator/showrunner/executive producer for seasons 2 and 3. We're also going to get some returning actors in the form of Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), as well as some other actors that weren't named.

Obviously there are a lot of you watching, because the premiere of season 1 of "Vikings: Valhalla" ranked number one on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of February 28, 2022 with 113.38 million hours viewed. It also made the top 10 in 90 countries, with 80.5 million hours viewed in the first two days the week before. That is a whole lot of hours spent in long houses, folks.

"Vikings: Valhalla" chronicles the adventures of a Viking whose name most school kids know, that of Leif Eriksson. Viking and English royals are clashing (something they've been doing since the events of "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla," I'd like to point out), and it's going to hit a breaking point. Christians and pagans are clashing, and the changes will echo through time.

On a personal note, I started taking an online class about the Viking invasions and English history from the time the Romans left until 1066 (yes, you may yell, "nerd" at me now), so I can tell you that, if this show continues to even nod to this fascinating history, I will be 100% in.

"Vikings: Valhalla" is currently airing on Netflix.