Vikings: Valhalla Creator Jeb Stuart Wants To Raise The Bar For Action Shows [Interview]

Through all your research, what was it about this period in Viking history that was the right story to tell? Because you could've told a lot of different stories.

Yeah, yeah. I've said this before, but I did not have any desire to make season 7 of the original. If there's still life in the "Viking" world, it should have its own identity. It's like "Star Trek." I grew up with Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but I love Patrick Stewart and it's a totally different thing. I know you piss off the old guard, but you've got a whole other generation that never really thought that those ears looked that great on him anyway. You have to take certain jumps and risks when you do that.

In my research, I needed a jumping off point. I'm a big researcher, and I happened to come across a piece that I thought was pretty fascinating. I think it had come out in 2009 that they had discovered this grave under a church in Oxford they were remodeling and it had these very large male skeletons and their heads were on a pile over here, and the bodies were over here. It was clear from the hacks on the bones that they had been violently ambushed. Further research found out that this was probably the first domino in the St. Brice's Day massacre. I had never heard of the St. Brice's Day massacre.

By the way, St. Brice's Day massacre is not a bank holiday in England, it's genocide. So I thought, "Oh, I love the way this is feeling." The Vikings as underdogs, the Vikings as immigrants, and this feeling like there was a lot of stuff that resonated with me that was going on in the world at that time, all across the world. The cool thing about the Vikings is when they came in, they typically did not say, "We're the Vikings. We're going to take over and you're going to do it our way." They came in and they assimilated. They left behind these incredible gifts. But at the same time, they became part of the fabric of wherever they were. In the Rus, in England, in Constantinople.

Then to have somebody feel so threatened by them that they would exterminate them, that sounded like a really good story. The idea that I always was playing off of is at that exact moment back in Norway, in Sweden, the Christian Vikings were at the throat of the pagan Vikings. They were fighting and they hated each other. Some of the tales of the slaughters that were going on up there were just incredible. Yet they came together as Vikings one last time to come to England and set the situation straight.

I think we find that in our culture a lot. You get Republicans, Democrats, and they fight each other, and then suddenly you're attacked from the outside. They come together like in World War II or World War I, and you forget all your differences and you're American. That's exactly what happened with the Vikings. So I thought it was a wonderful tale to start this story off.

What else did you find relevant?

Again, these are pieces that come out of the characters. The Vikings had a couple of things that are really great qualities that we assigned to the Viking culture. For example, it was a time when women could divorce their husbands, they could own property, and they could rule kingdoms, because it was an egalitarian society. If you had the chops to do that, people would follow you. There were no rules set over the top of, say, of gender to clamp down on that. In fact, if you look at the gods in the Viking world, there were many gender-fluid gods. A homosexual society was accepted.

There are a lot of armchair researchers who will say, "Well, no, no, no. It was well known in the Viking world that gays were not accepted." Well, that came after the Christian part, after Scandinavia came along. And by the way, all those incredible wonderful sagas were written by Christian Vikings. They were written in the 12th century.

The "Vikings" Michael Hurst created, and that I'm picking up the storyline on, this was a great period in terms of being more progressive in certain aspects, in the way that they deal with people. They didn't have a word for racism. People of color — they were used to seeing people of color in their travels, they called them blue men. As long as blue men pulled their weight and acted like a man or a woman, then they were accepted.

So yeah, I think those were really cool things to write into. To circle back on your question, I just feel like for my cast, who was a younger cast in the original show, there are some things that are still very relevant, making a name for yourself, going to the bounds for glory or for achieving something with your life. There's a whole lot of ideas about your destiny. "What's my destiny?" You hear that a lot in the Viking world. Well, the Vikings pretty much came around to the idea that we can't control our destiny, but what we can control is how we face our destiny. The cool thing about "Valhalla" is, "Look, I may die in this battle, but if I die giving everything to it, then I'll be welcomed at Odin's table and be brought in with the rest of the great warriors of history." That's a pretty cool way to approach life. I think that's something that does resonate with an audience.

You show those great qualities, but the horrific qualities, as well. You didn't want to shy away from that, right?

Yeah. It's the Middle Ages. By the way, let's get over ourselves. I can turn on the news and I can see every horror known to man in our society right now, people shooting each other on the highways, horrific murders. Sadly, we haven't moved as far as we thought we had as a culture. At least the Vikings were pretty upfront about it. "Oh God, deliver me from the Norsemen," was the French prayer. They knew what was coming. As far as what we can show, I, again, go back to the idea of a character-based show. In other words, I'm not going to put your face in a gratuitous piece of violence or gore unless it's justified. If it's justified, you better believe I'm not going to shy away from that. At the same time, I don't build a scene around the bad stuff. The Vikings were the Vikings, but they put a lot of stock in not so much torture, but in terms of showing the worth and the value of a human being. That was the key.