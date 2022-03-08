Giancarlo Esposito Sticking With AMC For His Next TV Series, Will Star In The Driver

One way or another, AMC is staying in the Giancarlo Esposito business for as long as it possibly can. The actor famously portrayed drug kingpin Gustavo Fring throughout several seasons of "Breaking Bad," instilling the character with an almost preternatural sense of sinister calm and control. The unforgettable villain was brought back for the prequel/spin-off series "Better Call Saul," giving viewers even more of an inside look at the character's humble beginnings, with a fast-food business serving as a front for his illicit activities. With "Better Call Saul" drawing to a grand close with its sixth and final season later this year, Esposito's chilling performance as Gus Fring is also coming to an end.

Not to fear, however! Giancarlo Esposito will remain on the AMC airwaves even after "Better Call Saul" airs in its entirety. The network announced earlier today (via EW) that the Emmy-nominated actor has boarded a new drama series titled "The Driver." AMC has given the series the green light for a 6-episode inaugural season that will see Esposito serve as the main lead. This only adds to Esposito's busy schedule, of course, as he has already starred in Disney's "The Mandalorian" as the villainous Moff Gideon and also the villainous corporate CEO Stan Edgar in Amazon's "The Boys." Luckily, that little streak of typecasting comes to an end here, as his character in "The Driver" is described as an "everyman" taxi driver named Vince "whose life is forever changed when he crosses paths with a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster who is known to exploit undocumented immigrants at various southern ports in the U.S."

"The Driver" showrunner Theo Travers (known for writing and producing "Billions") released a statement, saying:

"I couldn't be more excited to help bring this show to life. I've been a fan of Giancarlo's work since Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing.' It's a true honor to have the chance to collaborate with him in this way. 'The Driver' is a high-voltage, dark identity quest for an everyman trying to find renewed purpose in his life. We're rooting for Vince as he goes down this WILD and nihilistic route to discover who he once was, and in many ways still is, because it gets him out of a stuck place. That's where a lot of us feel we are right now, which makes this series so timely for today."