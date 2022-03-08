Get Ready For A Live Immersive Experience With The Guardians Of The Galaxy (In London)

As per the details revealed about the event, a message from Centaurian leader Yondu Udonta urges participants to be a part of their exiled faction, which Peter Quill was a part of before deflection:

"We Ravagers are looking for new recruits. We've got the score of a lifetime coming up and we're looking for smugglers, outlaws, thieves – ya' know the type. Interstellar raids, wreaking havoc, and good times. Only downside, might have to link up with Quill and those pals of his."

This sounds like a rowdy good time, as the viewer experience will also include a crossover with the titular intergalactic band of outlaws, in which participants will be able to explore epic locations and meet their favorite characters, while weaving their own adventure. The choose your own adventure format is pretty cool as well, as this allows maximum flexibility for the viewer, allowing them to forge their own path while traversing across a galaxy that houses locations like Contaxia and Knowhere.

With the presence of various factions, be it the Ravagers, the Nova Corps, or the Guardians themselves, it should be fun to join in on a narrative that unfolds as the mission is laid out, all the while swearing allegiance to the Ravager code. Hardcore fans of "The Guardians of the Galaxy" are sure in for a treat, as the Immersive Ticket + Film option guarantees a 4-hour experience, which includes an enhanced screening of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." Those who wish to skip the screening can opt for the immersive experience alone, which is priced from £47.00 (Standard) and £98.00 (Premium) onwards.

Unfortunately, the Secret Cinema experience will take place in a secret indoor location in London, which will only be revealed on the day of the event. Pre-ticket sales for "Guardians of the Galaxy" immersive experience commence on March 14, 2022, while the actual event will take place sometime during August 2022.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is expected to release in theaters in the US on May 23, 2023.