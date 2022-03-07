Musician Saleka Shyamalan On Collaborating With Family And Making Original Songs For 'Servant' [Interview]

When writing a song for "Servant," where do you start? What inspires you?

I'm writing based on a script. In "Servant," the songs are supposed to be connected to Leanne's character and her arc. As she's becoming more independent and realizing her power, her strength, experimenting with her sensuality and womanhood and what that means to her. The songs reflect her in these moments of transition, and moments of growth, I would say. She turns to the songs in those moments. They're not exactly on the nose, like lyrically in line with her story, but representing these things that she's experiencing for the first time, whether it's love or lust or loss or jealousy or self doubt or the desire for acceptance.

I take those themes and inspirations from the script and then embellish upon them in the songs. And then of course, you write from your own experience. I'm trying to connect to Leanne and there's a lot that I think everyone can relate to within the show. Even though it's very crazy and has supernatural elements, I think there's a lot of very universal themes [that are] part of it, the familial aspects and the love. I try to see what can I connect to with Leanne and then write from that.

Honestly, it's super easy to write for "Servant," because I'm writing to create a narrative arc for a girl who's essentially my age. Her character is crazy, but there's so much there that I can relate to, in terms of the desire for love and acceptance, and figuring out your strengths, and feeling insecure, and feeling doubt and just finding yourself and breaking free of boundaries that you've had for your life.

When she's dancing to your song in a recent episode, it's like a lightbulb is going off. You definitely see some liberation.

There's the feeling of liberation, but also a little bit of mourning and a little bit of grieving. Finding strength through that, realizing and acknowledging the pain that you've been through and the loss that you've been through, and turning that into power. It's an overarching theme for the character of Vivian Dale and "Servant" as a whole. I think I wanted to accentuate that in particular in the song. The lyrics themselves are not necessarily about liberation and freedom; they're more about longing. I wanted the chords and the production to feel that way, to feel warm and light and uplifting.

There's a sense of doom, too, like "the house is crumbling," as it is crumbling.

Very dramatic, I guess, yes. I don't necessarily think of it as doom. The house crumbling is sort of a metaphor for a house [as] a space of belonging. And a metaphor for the relationship, like the structure that's supposed to keep you safe and protect you. You're supposed to feel free within and it's falling apart around you. I don't like to think of it as the world ending necessarily, but it's all metaphoric for that.

I think when you're young and feeling love and heartbreak and loss, sometimes it does feel very dramatic and the world is crumbling around you. I think at the end of the day, I try to have some balance of that where, even if it does feel like doom, and we're talking about something like the world falling apart around you or a house falling apart around you, that there is a glimmer of hope at the end, or at least throughout. That there's some strength or even in expressing this, even in just taking this pain and making something from it, that is a source of hope and positivity in itself.

Season three is much more aggressive, so how was it different writing for this season compared to the past?

It's interesting because the show turns from drama in the first season into something a little bit more scary and supernatural and [suspenseful]. But I think that the tone was pretty established. I just knew going into it, that there's kind of a sonic space that I wanted to live in, which was this kind of minor bluesy, jazz kind of quality. And so, that didn't really change necessarily, but it did give me more imagination to play with lyrically. There's so much imagery to draw from. And even though it's not necessarily helpful in the show for me when I'm reading the scripts and writing them, I love to insinuate about imagery that I've read in the scripts.

It's the flowers falling from trees or even the house crumbling, life and death, people coming back to life, those things. They're not necessarily connected to this song itself, and the song doesn't really need to have that element in it. For me, it's exciting to draw on imagery that's going on in the show. Because the show has many more crazy things happening in the third season, there was a little more of it to draw from.

When you made the song for "Old," had you not seen the movie?

No, actually, so I had to write that song before they even started shooting the movie. The first day of the shoot, they had the opening scene of the movie where the little girl is singing the song in the car. I had to have written it and sent it to the actresses and they had to learn it before the shoot even started. Everything that I wrote for the song was completely based off of reading the script. But honestly, the script is descriptive and powerful and emotional that it wasn't hard at all to write based off of that. There was so much that I connected with, so I think it was all that I needed. It was an interesting process to have the song written and then to see it in the movie where I had never seen any of the visuals.

They actually ended up using it more than was intended. It was supposed to be that one scene at the beginning and the end. They added it in places. It was cool to see how it eventually became incorporated. My dad wrote it, and it's so much based off of our family and our experiences [with] the things that we talk about in our daily lives. It was this existential feeling that probably so many people are thinking about after the pandemic, of time moving and life going by and how fast it goes. It was very easy to connect with the experiences of the family. Ironically, the character that sings the song in the movie is lightly based off of me and my dynamics with my parents and kind of our family.