Servant Writer-Director Ishana Night Shyamalan Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Season 3 [Interview]

What was different about working on season 3?

I think story wise, there's quite a bit that's different about it. I think we're coming off of this high stakes ending, so everything is a little bit elevated in this season. It's a little darker, it's a little more emotional, and it's a little more playful. Also, in our process, it was very different because we're coming off of this pandemic and we're very excited to be back. There was this alchemy about shooting season 3, where everyone was so grateful to be there and be doing what we love and creating our art again.

There's a lot more of the outside world this season. How did that decision come about?

We're expanding. I love this form of including one more element of the world each season. So this season, we obviously get to explore that new space and the new characters. With that comes an excitement of understanding what these different elements look like in the "Servant" world.

With this show, you kind of accept it as is and don't create too many expectations as a viewer. It is doing its own thing, but do you consider audience expectations?

I think that this form of streaming is interesting because you aren't really feeling the presence of the audience expectation as much as you might in another type of show, which I think is actually a huge blessing because we're just able to create the art for the art and not for what people are saying about us. And so, hopefully when we look at the series as a whole, it'll be a piece that is just what it is and not because of any social influence in any way. But obviously, we hope that people love it as much as we do and can stick with it until the end.

Both as a writer and director on "Servant," how do you try to turn up the show's anxiety?

I mean, that to me is one of the most fun things to do. I think using the formal tools that we have. So shots and costumes and color and sound, all of these elements to create what it feels like to be afraid is so fun. And particularly for me in the episode that I shot, episode two for season 3, I got to play with surrealism to show you what it was feeling like for Leanne to be paranoid in a domestic space. I loved that, that I got to step out of the form and create these alternate versions of reality to show you what it feels like to be scared.

How do you approach the different characters' points of view?

I think for our central four for Leanne, for Dorothy, for Sean, and for Julian, at this point now, me as well as the other writers, have gotten so entrenched in their characters. It becomes second nature to write all of them and just, it's like, I don't even know, it's crazy just jumping from one character to another and really being able to embody their voices. It's definitely because we've been in them for so long. But this, I think episode two was really cool because I got to include a lot of new bit characters. So all of the mommys in the mommy group and Mr. Smiley, all that fun stuff, which was so exciting for me to be able to bring these new voices into the world, but trying to match this tone of irony and just weirdness that you feel with our central four.

What are some of the visual rules for the show, things you can do and not do?

It's really anything goes. I would say the only rule is if you are not making something in a particular perspective, that's wrong. So there is no shot that's allowed to be generic. My dad always talks about this. He'll say, "If you're shooting a scene with two people and you have two single shots on each of them and they're exactly the same, you're doing it wrong because no two perspectives are the same. If you're shooting two people the same exact way, you're stripping your experience of the true depth of it." With "Servant," we were encouraged to just be bold and make choices. I think you feel that in all the episodes.