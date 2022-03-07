There 'Might Be' A Space For Robin In The Batman Sequel, Matt Reeves Says

For those who've seen director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" this past weekend (and for those of you who haven't, be warned of general spoilers from this point forward), Robert Pattinson's version is depicted to be much younger, less fully-formed, and more inexperienced at building out his connections with the character's sprawling cast of fellow misfits scattered throughout Gotham City. Until Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle shows up on the scene, it's basically Batman, Alfred (Andy Serkis), and Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) against the world — or, in this case, the entirety of Gotham's criminal underground. Though Batman remains staunchly anti-gun and anti-killing, certain other recognizable qualities commonly associated with the Caped Crusader haven't quite developed just yet. Stay tuned, though. Who knows what Reeves might have up his sleeve should we get more sequels down the line.

One of those characteristics in particular happens to involve Bruce Wayne's penchant for adopting sidekicks into his "family" of superheroes (in the comics, various shows, and a couple of misguided movies, at least). We've yet to really see the Bat-family get the proper adaptation in glorious live action that they deserve, unfortunately, and the especially grimy, lone-wolf personality of Pattinson's character in "The Batman" naturally raises questions about whether we'd ever see this version of the hero eventually take on the challenge of mentoring and working alongside his very own Robin. That's exactly the question that Josh Horowitz posed to Matt Reeves on the latest episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast and, while remaining noncommittal, his answer at least provides some hope that fans may get to see Batman and at least one integral member of his team join forces in a sequel. You can hear what Matt Reeves had to say about this in the clip included below.