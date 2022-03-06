Seth Rogen's The Boys: Diabolical Episode Just Wasn't Gory Enough At First

While talking to Variety about "Laser Baby's Day Out," the premiere episode of "The Boys: Diabolical," Rogen and Goldberg shared that they were inspired by the Baby Herman shorts from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and the 1994 film "Baby's Day Out." But when it came to inserting the signature violence of "The Boys" into their short, the "Pam & Tommy" star revealed that their first pass was more along the lines of what you'd see in any regular Saturday morning cartoon.

"What's so funny is, we actually had to make it so much more gory than we thought we were going to. Because when we wrote it, it was gruesome — but then you saw it in animation and we were like, 'Oh, it's not that gross actually,' because that's what you're used to seeing in children's animation all the time. We actually had to really ratchet it up once we got back the first cut because it almost just looks like an actual 'Looney Tunes' cartoon."

Considering that the duo actually recruited a team that had experience with "Looney Tunes" and "Animaniacs" to animate their episode, it's fitting that the gags and violence made famous by those zany characters is what they ended up with. However, since "The Boys" isn't the sort of story to hold back or pull punches, it's great that they were willing to go back in to inject this heartwarming story of a super-powered baby and the scientist trying to protect her with an obscene amount of blood and brutality. And since it sounds like Amazon was okay with their team going as far as possible, it's not surprising that Rogen and Goldberg fully took advantage of that openness.