You Won't Be Alone Trailer: The Noomi Rapace Folk Horror Renaissance Continues

Noomi Rapace just can't get enough of folk horror, it seems. No sooner does she adopt a sheep-headed child in "Lamb" than a "wolf eateress" shows up. Rapace herself may or may not be the eateress; it's a little hard to tell. In "You Won't Be Alone," the "Prometheus" and "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star is not, in fact, alone, but rather co-starring alongside Anamaria Marinca and Sara Klimoska. They all take turns playing the same witch, as said witch goes about bodysnatching.

In his Sundance review, /Film's senior film critic, Chris Evangelista, compared "You Won't Be Alone" to the work of Terrence Malick for its liberal use of poetic narration. In this case, however, the narrator asks themselves soul-searching questions like, "Am I... the Devil?"

Written and directed by Goran Stolevski, "You Won't Be Alone" is a Macedonian-language horror film that has also drawn comparisons to Robert Eggers' "The Witch" and, more surprisingly, "Nell," the 1994 film in which Jodie Foster plays a mountain woman who has formulated her own kind of jabberwocky language based on speech patterns her mother had after she suffered a stroke. The plot of "You Won't Be Alone" also involves a daughter whose mother has promised her to a witch, but who hides her out in a cave, where she grows up without any human contact.

Personally, I can very much relate to that sort of life in the 2020s, but at least we have email and video chat, you know? After hearing all that, I'd at least be interested to watch the trailer below.