You Won't Be Alone Trailer: The Noomi Rapace Folk Horror Renaissance Continues
Noomi Rapace just can't get enough of folk horror, it seems. No sooner does she adopt a sheep-headed child in "Lamb" than a "wolf eateress" shows up. Rapace herself may or may not be the eateress; it's a little hard to tell. In "You Won't Be Alone," the "Prometheus" and "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" star is not, in fact, alone, but rather co-starring alongside Anamaria Marinca and Sara Klimoska. They all take turns playing the same witch, as said witch goes about bodysnatching.
In his Sundance review, /Film's senior film critic, Chris Evangelista, compared "You Won't Be Alone" to the work of Terrence Malick for its liberal use of poetic narration. In this case, however, the narrator asks themselves soul-searching questions like, "Am I... the Devil?"
Written and directed by Goran Stolevski, "You Won't Be Alone" is a Macedonian-language horror film that has also drawn comparisons to Robert Eggers' "The Witch" and, more surprisingly, "Nell," the 1994 film in which Jodie Foster plays a mountain woman who has formulated her own kind of jabberwocky language based on speech patterns her mother had after she suffered a stroke. The plot of "You Won't Be Alone" also involves a daughter whose mother has promised her to a witch, but who hides her out in a cave, where she grows up without any human contact.
Personally, I can very much relate to that sort of life in the 2020s, but at least we have email and video chat, you know? After hearing all that, I'd at least be interested to watch the trailer below.
You Won't Be Alone trailer
This new trailer for "You Won't Be Alone" is heavy on critical plaudits, and there's also a herd of sheep in there, which just confirms that the incipient sub-genre of sheep and goat horror is very much real. Shout-out to Black Philip and delicious living! I still can't get over the fact that Focus Features is giving us a film that is the horror equivalent of "Nell." Consider, if you will, the only two movie quotes that are listed for "Nell" on IMDb:
Nell: Chicka, chicka, chickabee. / T'ee an me an t'ee an me. / Ressa, ressa, ressa me, / Chicka, chicka, chickabee.
Nell: Trouble go away at nigh', an' Nell caw Mi'i – an' Nell an' Mi'i – ye', Nell an' Mi'i – like t'ee in the way!
I have to believe that the Macedonian dialogue in "You Won't Be Alone" will be more lucid than that.
The official synopsis for "You Won't Be Alone" is as follows:
Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, You Won't Be Alone follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim's shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.
"You Won't Be Alone" is coming exclusively to theaters on April 1, 2022.