You Won't Be Alone Trailer: This Sundance Film Looks Like The Witch Meets Under The Skin

Prepare to shudder in fear but stare on in fascination — the first trailer for the skin-scrawling feature "You Won't Be Alone" has arrived. Steel yourself for some eerie imagery, this film looks like "The Witch" and "Under The Skin," with a light sprinkling of everyone's favorite cult exploration, "Midsommar."

If you've seen even one of those titles, then you might have an inkling of the dark territory we're delving into. "You Won't Be Alone" comes from Australian-Macedonian writer-director Gioran Stolevski, making his feature debut with its premiere at Sundance Film Festival this coming January. His film has already been described as "unexpectedly emotional and profoundly humanistic," hinting at an experience that goes well-beyond just terrifying the masses. Though brief, the trailer offers a glimpse of the film's tone, a blend of horror and fable, as the story follows a witch, includes some shapeshifting action and indicates even more mystery lingering beneath the surface.

You can check out the first trailer for "You Won't Be Alone" below.