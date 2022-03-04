Robert Pattinson, Like All Of Us, Is Terrified Of Danny Devito's Penguin

Just days into its release, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" has hit it big at the box office with over $21 million in previews. Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, alongside the star-studded cast of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, Reeves' entry offers a grim superhero picture (that nonetheless remains as it always has in some ways), following Batman into Gotham City's underbelly in pursuit of a killer.

Critically, it's getting praise all-around; /Film's Jenna Busch even makes an argument for the film as the best Batman entry of all. Gaining a particular shine is Colin Farrell's sleazy turn as The Penguin, whom Chris Evangelista calls, "big and broad, but not painfully over the top." The character, whom Farrell infused with one of the most memorable cinematic gangsters ever, is being dubbed one of the more likable villains of the Batman franchise, though he can be intimidating when the moment is right. Pattinson, however, has a different iteration of Pengy haunting his dreams at night. The star of "The Lighthouse" is actually the same age as this writer, so it was completely unsurprising to learn that he named Danny DeVito's version of Oswald Cobblepot in Tim Burton's 1992 Gothic fable "Batman Returns" as the most terrifying Penguin.