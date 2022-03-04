Blink Trailer: A New Horror Shorts Project Is Here To Chill You To The Bone [Exclusive]

"Blink" was directed by "Extinction" and "Moonfall" writer Spenser Cohen from a script he co-penned with Anna Halberg (who co-created the series "Ballistic" with him). "Yellowjackets" and "The Book of Boba Fett" breakout star Sophie Thatcher leads the cast as Mary, with Alicia Coppola ("Why Women Kill") and Scot Nery ("The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers") playing supporting roles. Halberg and Scott Glassgold ("Prospect") also served as producers on the short film.

Sony Pictures Entertainment will make "Blink" available exclusively online via its YouTube Channel starting March 14, 2022, on the heels of the short film's premiere at the SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, that same day. As for Thatcher, she only recently signed on for another horror project in the form of "The Boogeyman," a Hulu film based on the Stephen King story of the same name that was first published in "Cavalier" magazine back 1973 before showing up in book form in the author's 1978 short story collection, "Night Shift."

