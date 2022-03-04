Blink Trailer: A New Horror Shorts Project Is Here To Chill You To The Bone [Exclusive]
Screen Gems (which is also known as Sony Pictures' genre label) has debuted an official trailer for "Blink," the first short film to come out of "Scream Gems," a horror film lab that Screen Gems and Ground Control have set up to focus on "the development and production of horror genre proof-of-concepts," with the goal of collaborating with up-and-coming filmmakers "to produce horror shorts with the primary goal of developing new, original content into feature films."
You can check out the official "Blink" synopsis below, followed by the trailer:
After being violently pushed from a window, Mary wakes up in the hospital, almost completely paralyzed. Trapped inside the prison of her own body, Mary's only way to communicate is by blinking her eyes. She tries to warn the nurse that a sinister, inhuman force is trying to kill her. But when strange things begin happening around her, she realizes it may be too late to stop it.
Blink trailer
"Blink" was directed by "Extinction" and "Moonfall" writer Spenser Cohen from a script he co-penned with Anna Halberg (who co-created the series "Ballistic" with him). "Yellowjackets" and "The Book of Boba Fett" breakout star Sophie Thatcher leads the cast as Mary, with Alicia Coppola ("Why Women Kill") and Scot Nery ("The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers") playing supporting roles. Halberg and Scott Glassgold ("Prospect") also served as producers on the short film.
Sony Pictures Entertainment will make "Blink" available exclusively online via its YouTube Channel starting March 14, 2022, on the heels of the short film's premiere at the SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, that same day. As for Thatcher, she only recently signed on for another horror project in the form of "The Boogeyman," a Hulu film based on the Stephen King story of the same name that was first published in "Cavalier" magazine back 1973 before showing up in book form in the author's 1978 short story collection, "Night Shift."
For more on the 2022 SXSW festival in general, be sure and check out /Film's writeup for the 5 movies we're looking forward to most at the event.