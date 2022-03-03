Another Kenneth Branagh Poirot Movie Is On The Way

First came "Murder on the Orient Express." Kenneth Branagh's 2017 adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1934 novel of the same name (and the novel's fourth screen adaptation) made a killing at the box office, pulling in $352 million on its $55 million budget. Not two weeks after its release, a sequel was announced in which Branagh would direct "Death on the Nile" and reprise his role as immaculately-mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. Like the first film, "Nile" is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and offers an impressively star-studded cast and a twisty storyline. That sequel dropped on February 11 of this year, and it's been slow-going, but so far the ticket sales have surpassed $102 million. Critical reactions have been mixed, with /Film's own Josh Spiegel calling the film an "aggressively misguided, strangely dour affair."

Because we don't have enough cinematic universes, Branagh has offered forth a new one: the Christieverse. "She's a brilliant sleuth," the Oscar-nominated filmmaker said of Christie character Miss Marple, in a video tweeted by AMC theaters last month. Though the characters have never shared page space together in an Agatha Christie work (though an anime fictionally connected the two), Branagh seems to think that the amateur detective has the quick-firing synapses to keep up with Poirot.

Meanwhile, a third Poirot film is brewing. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios president Steve Asbell confirmed that Agatha Christie franchise screenwriter Michael Green is penning the script for a sequel to "Death on the Nile."