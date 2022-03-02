The Outlaws Trailer: Christopher Walken Wants A Group Hug

If you're like me, and you giggle when a store has a random picture of Christopher Walken that says, "Walkens Welcome," "The Outlaws" trailer is going to make you very happy. There are three of those signs in my town, and I laugh every single time. What? It's funny! Anyway, today Prime Video has released a new trailer for their upcoming six-part series from award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant, and it looks funny, heartwarming, and adorable. Do not tell me that Merchant isn't adorable, because you're obviously wrong.

I hadn't heard a single thing about this series, and I watched the trailer three times because it makes me happy. I love a story where people who are from very different walks of life come to an understanding and develop friendships. It's pure fantasy, according to my social media experience, but as with dragons and aliens, I want to believe.

The series is about a group of low-level criminals put on a work program who find something that could either make them all very happy or put them all in jail. Maybe both. The show is coming to BBC One in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. "The Outlaws" trailer awaits you below.