Master Trailer: Regina Hall Finds The Darkest Depths Of Higher Learning

Being American means that horrors sit behind our most prestigious institutions. Dig deep enough and you'll find that the statue in your town square honors a slaveholder, some schools are named after KKK Grand Wizards, and plenty of our most time-honored traditions are often rooted in the subjugation or exploitation of others. When the public seeks to right these wrongs, they are met with volatile reactions from people who seek to maintain the status quo. "Tradition" and "heritage" have become cultural cudgels, but it's not white citizens who suffer their blows. In her directorial debut "Master," Mariama Diallo eyes the situation through the necessary lens of a queer, Black educator, while the racial dynamics find refraction through sinister occult horror. The feature premieres globally on Amazon's Prime Video this month.

Written by Diallo, "Master" surrounds a trio of women navigating elitism at fancy New England institution Ancaster College, which might be hiding something darker. The film stars the incredibly versatile Regina Hall ("Girls Trip"), who will be co-hosting the 94th Academy Awards ceremony with Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes later this month. But before the awards get handed out, watch the trailer for "Master" below.