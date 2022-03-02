The Girl From Plainville Trailer: Elle Fanning Is Accused Of Murder By Texting

"The Girl from Plainville" isn't Hulu's first dramatic retelling of a shocking criminal case, but is instead another in a long line of limited series that toe the line of good taste. The streamer first gained attention for "The Act," which told the story of Dee Dee Blanchard, who abused her daughter Gypsy Rose by forcing her to pretend to be sick in a very severe case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. They've done several other Hulu Originals in the same vein, and their latest, "Pam & Tommy," really pushed the boundaries between entertainment, education, and exploitation. With a story as sensitive as the one at the center of "The Girl from Plainville," everyone involved is going to have to be careful to not turn tragedy into spectacle. Unfortunately, choices like Fanning's ridiculous forehead prosthetic do not give me much hope. Fanning is a terrific performer and could do great work with such a complex real-world character, but the prosthetic is distracting and unnecessary. It feels like a gimmick, and while the intense makeup for superstars like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee makes sense, Carter's appearance has no bearing on her story.

The series stars Fanning, Ryan, Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad Roy II.

Here's the official synopsis:

"The Girl From Plainville" is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's unprecedented "texting-suicide" case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

"The Girl from Plainville" will premiere exclusively on Hulu with the first three episodes dropping on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.