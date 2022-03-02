The Walking Dead: World Beyond Giveaway: Win A Copy Of The Season 2 Blu-Ray

Season 2 of the AMC spin-off series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray on March 8, 2022. The series wrap-up brings the saga of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) to an end, and we're giving away copies of the Blu-ray to two ravenous walker fans. Find out the details below!

This comes on the heels of the original spin-off "Fear The Walking Dead" earning the green light for an eighth season, while the anthology spin-off set to feature old and new characters titled "Tales of the Walking Dead" has recently added cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, and Poppy Liu. So despite the flagship series coming to a screeching halt after season 11 runs its course, there is still plenty more zombie goodness heading your way.