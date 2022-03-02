The Walking Dead: World Beyond Giveaway: Win A Copy Of The Season 2 Blu-Ray
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Season 2 of the AMC spin-off series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is coming to DVD and Blu-Ray on March 8, 2022. The series wrap-up brings the saga of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) to an end, and we're giving away copies of the Blu-ray to two ravenous walker fans. Find out the details below!
This comes on the heels of the original spin-off "Fear The Walking Dead" earning the green light for an eighth season, while the anthology spin-off set to feature old and new characters titled "Tales of the Walking Dead" has recently added cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, and Poppy Liu. So despite the flagship series coming to a screeching halt after season 11 runs its course, there is still plenty more zombie goodness heading your way.
How to win
We're handing out two copies of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" season 2 Blu-ray. The rules of the contest are simple: just follow the /Film Twitter and retweet the below tweet! The two winners will be randomly selected from the bunch and rewarded with the Blu-ray.
We're giving away 2 Blu-ray copies of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" season 2! Make sure you follow @slashfilm and RT for a chance to win. 🧟 pic.twitter.com/sqJ95909ZE
— /Film (@slashfilm) March 2, 2022
Scope out the sweet box art for the Blu-ray below. The bonus features include the Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panel for the series, plus all 10 episodes of the season which ran from October 3 to December 5, 2021.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 2 comes to Blu-ray
Set in the same universe as "The Walking Dead," "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Season 2 stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, and Julia Ormond. The show was created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, and is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman. RLJE Films will release the season on DVD for an SRP of $34.97 and Blu-ray for an SRP of $39.98. Click here to pre-order today!
Here is the official season 2 synopsis:
Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" concludes the epic story of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), and Silas (Hal Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.