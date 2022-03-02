Stephen King Reveals His Next Book Will Be A Holly Gibney Novel

For the last several years, Stephen King fans and horror junkies at large have been enjoying the spoils of a seemingly never-ending avalanche of Stephen King adaptations, both on the big and small screens. Earlier this year, we got our first look at Blumhouse and Universal teaming up for a remake of King's "Firestarter." A month ago, Epix announced that "Chapelwaite" will receive a second season, continuing the story based on the original King novel that served as a prequel to "Salem's Lot." And most recently, the author's 1973 short story "The Boogeyman" began principal photography in New Orleans for Hulu's feature film adaptation.

Now, Stephen King has revealed his next story that will very likely lead to eventual live-action adaptations further down the line. While talking with Scott Wampler and Eric Vespe on the latest episode of The Kingcast, King revealed that the title of his next book is "Holly," focusing on the character of Holly Gibney, who was first introduced in King's "Mr. Mercedes" trilogy (and played by Justin Lupe in the TV series adaptation) and later recurred as a major supporting character in "The Outsider" (and portrayed by actor Cynthia Ervo in the HBO miniseries adaptation). According to King:

"(Holly Gibney) was supposed to be a walk-on character and she just kind of stole the book and stole my heart. So, I just finished a novel and it's called "Holly," and it's all her, man."

The reveal comes close to the end of their conversation on The Kingcast, though the rest of the episode is well worth listening to. You can listen to the full episode here and bask in the revealing, insightful, and thoroughly entertaining appearance by Stephen King. We're certain we speak for all the devotees of the author when we say that any new Stephen King work is as newsworthy as it gets. Stay tuned for updates on "Holly" and every one of King's major adaptations currently in the works.