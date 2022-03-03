The Morning Watch: The Book Of Boba Fett Honest Trailer, Breaking Down The Biggest Jackass Stunts & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, "The Book of Boba Fett" takes some licks in a new Honest Trailer that pokes fun at the "Star Wars" TV series. "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville takes a look back at some of the biggest stunts and moments from the sensationally stupid franchise. And finally, as you wait for "Pam & Tommy" to wrap things up, series star Seth Rogen answers the web's most searched questions about himself.