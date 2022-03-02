Chariot Trailer: John Malkovich Investigates A Glitch In The Reincarnation Process

In David Mitchell's sci-fi metafiction novel "Cloud Atlas" (which the Wachowskis adapted into a "wholly unique" feature in 2012), it's said that if you travel far enough, you'll meet yourself. The "mostly infallible" life cycle, as John Malkovich's Dr. Karn explains it, is simple: "You live, you die, you live, you die." What "The Chariot" presupposes is: what if it wasn't? Malkovich stars as a shady man of science in Adam Sigal's dark comedy, in which the process of reincarnation has become privatized and a corporation now oversees the rebirth. A young man (Thomas Mann) encounters a woman (Rosa Salazar) he loved in a past life, causing a glitch in the system and, apparently, a world of trouble for himself as a result.

This is the third feature film for Sigal ("When the Starlight Ends"), who also pens the screenplay. The film, the first from Scarlett Pictures, also stars Shane West, Scout Taylor Compton, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax and Joseph Baena-Schwarzenegger. Melissa McPhail executive produces, while Sasha Yelaun and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures produce alongside Henry Penzi and Carol Anne Watts. Check out the trailer below.