Umbrella Academy Season 3 Adds Euphoria Star Javon Walton

This news comes as a relief for fans of Walton, whose character went out in a blaze of glory in this week's intense finale of the high school-set melodrama "Euphoria." Walton's character, Ashtray, spent the show's first season as a hilariously unexplained background character — a kid with face tattoos and white tank tops who looked ready to scuffle. This year, his character arc was deepened by the revelation of his backstory in the premiere, but the trigger-happy kid met an unfortunate fate by season's end.

Luckily, Walton is now on board for the new season of another tremendously popular series–"Umbrella Academy." But who will he play? My first instinct was to guess he'd play an alternate universe version of Five (Aidan Gallagher), another thoroughly intimidating kid (or old man in a kid's body, close enough) who can hold his own. But with season 3 already on the horizon, this news comes after the streamer already announced the cast of the Sparrows, the alternate universe version of the Hargreeves siblings: Britne Oldford ("Hunters"), Jake Epstein ("Suits"), Genesis Rodriguez ("Big Hero 6"), Justin Cornwell ("I Am the Night"), and Cazzie David ("Eighty-Sixed").

Granted, these five actors plus returning member Ben (Justin Min, above) still leaves us one Sparrow short. Could Walton be playing the human version of this weird gross box thing named Christopher that's on the character posters? Was the cube once a kid? For now, his role remains under wraps.

With nearly two years since its last season aired, it's worth refreshing our memory about where "Umbrella Academy" left off. The show's excellent second season saw the super-powered Hargreeves siblings scattered across the '60s, but they ultimately reunited to stop an apocalypse that was timed around the JFK assassination. When they finally finish their mission and head back to 2019, they're surprised to see their adoptive dad (Colm Feore) and long-dead brother Ben still alive, plus a nest full of new heroes–Sparrows. Turns out, the Hargreeves are in the wrong universe.

Season 3 of "Umbrella Academy" wrapped filming last year, and is due to debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.