Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has Finished Filming

"Brellies assemble. Season 3 is in the [bag]," the show's Twitter account shared today. The tweet not only let us know that "Umbrella Academy" fans are apparently called Brellies, but also shared a video of the cast celebrating the end of filming.

Check it out here:

Brellies assemble. Season 3 is in the 🧳 pic.twitter.com/2pu3OeBJ9X — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 28, 2021

The video includes the core cast members of "The Umbrella Academy," including Elliot Page who plays Vanya, Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda's Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher's Number Five, Justin H. Min who plays Ben, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, and Colm Feore as the father of all of them (except Lila), Reginald Hargreeves.

Unsurprisingly, the cast members didn't give us any details on what we can expect from the upcoming up episodes, though Raver-Lampman did tease she thought this would be the best season yet.

We do, however, have an idea of where things may start.

Season 2 had the siblings thrown back to 1960s Dallas, where they managed to put another doomsday scenario in motion. Over the course of the second season, the crew regrouped, stoped Armageddon (again), and made their way back to the present day. The season, however, still ended on a cliffhanger. It turns out that their actions in the past vastly changed their personal situation in the present; their dear father is alive and has a new group of "children" that don't include any of the original Umbrella Academy members except Ben, who is also still alive in this alternate timeline.

This wrinkle will undoubtedly cause a bunch of issues for the Brellies. (Are they Brellies? Are the fans Brellies? Or are we all Brellies?) And while we don't know for sure, my guess is showrunner Steve Blackman likely included an Armageddon or two that the crew must, once again, prevent from happening.

No news yet on when season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" will air on Netflix. The first two seasons, however, are currently streaming on the platform.