Weetzie Bat TV Series Coming From You Showrunner

If you're wondering what that strange, high-pitch sound echoing in the distance was, it was just the collective squeal of Gen X and elder Millennials losing their collective s*** over the announcement that not only is "Weetzie Bat" finally getting an adaptation, but that it's coming from Sera Gamble, the showrunner for "You" on Netflix. First published in 1989, "Weetzie Bat" was the debut novel of Francesca Lia Block, and sparked her seminal "Dangerous Angels" series of young adult novels. The books followed the adventures of the eponymous Weetzie, her best friend Dirk, and their friends and family in a dream-like version of Los Angeles. After a genie grants Weetzie three wishes, she must come to terms with the unexpected ramifications of her decisions.

"Weetzie Bat" has also come under extreme scrutiny, including calls for bans of the book, because of its willingness to tackle difficult topics like LGBTQIA+ issues, gay marriage, children born out of wedlock, common-law marriages, blended families, abortion, and the AIDS epidemic in a way that was accessible to pre-teen and young teen audiences. "Weetzie Bat" has been largely considered as one of the most groundbreaking queer young adult novels ever written. That said, the book does have a rampant issue of Weetzie's fascination with Indigenous culture to the point of cultural appropriation as a way to distance herself from her whiteness, something Block has openly apologized for including. Hopefully with Gamble at the helm, there can be an educated reckoning with Weetzie's fascination to update the story for 2022 audiences.