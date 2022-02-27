Jamie Dornan Doesn't Care If He Plays A Hero Or Villain In The MCU, But 'They'd Need To Come To Me First' [Exclusive]

Everyone wants to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I mean, I guess there might be a few exceptions, but it is a pretty juicy gig. Even Jamie Dornan ("Belfast," "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy) wouldn't say no to the right role. Our own Ben Pearson spoke to Dornan during the promotional tour for the upcoming HBO Max series "The Tourist" (full interview coming to /Film next week), and mentioned the reports that Dornan has met with Marvel President Kevin Feige. (By the way, if we ever develop human cloning, it will be because there aren't enough Kevin Feiges to give us all the movies we want. Work faster, science!)

So, does Dornan have a part? Well, of course he couldn't tell us that or Dormammu will get him, but Ben did ask him about whether he'd want to play a villain or a hero if he did end up joining the MCU. Dornan told /Film: