Jamie Dornan Has Met With Kevin Feige About Possibly Joining The MCU

If Dornan is keen on joining the MCU, just who could he portray? If for some reason Charlie Cox is out for any future "Daredevil" projects, Dornan would make a great Matt Murdock/Man Without Fear. If the X-Men finally join the MCU fold, he would also make a fantastic Scott Summers/Cyclops. Both would require him to don an American accent. That said, he could always go up against "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill for the role of Captain Britain if he wanted to use an accent a little closer to home (Dornan is North Irish).

The catalog of Marvel heroes is absolutely massive, so there's certain to be a role that's just perfect for Dornan. The actor has tried to distance himself from the "Fifty Shades" movies, so a turn as a superhero (or villain!) could be a big step towards changing people's perceptions. My dream comic book casting would involve him crossing over to the DCEU, casting Dornan as Chaz, John Constantine's closest friend, in a live-action "Justice League Dark." Whatever he ends up doing, Dornan will be a great addition to the Marvel canon.