Zazie Beetz Is Working On A Rapunzel Movie, Complete With A Massive Afro

"Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your [afro] ..."

Zazie Beetz as Rapunzel with a huge 'fro: can you picture it? Beetz and her fiancée and writing partner, David Rysdahl, can. They're working on a script that would give the German fairy tale, collected by the Brothers Grimm in their 1812 anthology, "Children's and Household Tales" (now known as "Grimms' Fairy Tales"), a new hairstyle.

Beetz herself holds dual citizenship in Germany and the U.S. She was born in Berlin to a German father and African American mother, and she still speaks German, so she'd be tapping into part of her heritage as Rapunzel. Rysdahl, meanwhile, is an actor in his own right who can currently be seen in the thriller "No Exit." He and Beetz co-starred in "Dead Pigs," the feature-length debut of "Birds of Prey" director Cathy Yan.

Rysdahl recently spoke to ScreenRant, where he teased a Rapunzel story he and Beetz are writing, with a modern yet '70s-retro twist (at least in terms of hair). He said: