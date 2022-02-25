Gaming Wall Street Trailer: 'A Bunch Of Nerds On Reddit' Take On The Stock Market
The hilarious improvised comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" always began with the host (Drew Carey and, later, Aisha Tyler) explaining how this was a show where "everything's made up and the points don't matter," leading to even more laughs as they handed out imaginary points to performers like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, and Colin Mochrie based on how well they did with each of their skits. It was all meaningless, of course, but plenty of good times were had along the way. Now take that principle of "the points don't matter" and apply it to the nebulous world of stocks and, well, you might have a better chance of understanding just how a bunch of trolling Redditors managed to upend the entire status quo of the stock market back in January of 2021. In this case, it's all those numbers representing imaginary sums of money (which, it needs to be said, is already imaginary in the first place) that don't actually matter, and "a bunch of nerds of Reddit" dramatically proved that very same point, to the dismay of Wall Street.
If you still don't quite grasp the nitty-gritty details involved (raises hand tentatively), well, there's yet another upcoming documentary that should be able to help you out with that. At last count, a number of different studios signaled their interest in dramatizing their own takes on the GameStop stock phenomenon back when it was the hottest thing in town. HBO Max was leading the pack of those various productions at the time and the streaming service has now released a new trailer for "Gaming Wall Street," which will be narrated by the smooth, dulcet tones of ... Kieran Culkin! Check out the footage below.
Gaming Wall Street trailer
Here's some great news for those of us who relied on "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Big Short" to provide our entire working knowledge of the stock market! In a two-part special, HBO Max will take viewers on a deep-dive into the entirety of the unbelievable events that have taken place over the last year or so with the aptly-named "Gaming Wall Street." Narrated by Kieran Culkin (of "Succession" fame, and also known for "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and, most recently, his fantastic turn in Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move") and directed by Tobias Deml, the documentary will detail all the intricacies and nuances of the infamous GameStop short squeeze that functioned like an updated approach to the previous decade's "Occupy Wall Street" movement. As Deml said in a statement:
"I wanted to create a compelling documentary about a niche online community which grew into the movement behind GameStop and momentarily shifted the balance of power on Wall Street. I saw a great need for access to education about investing. We have the opportunity to right a decades-old wrong created by powerful firms that have been gaming the system to the detriment of society. I hope that viewers will feel empowered to see themselves as investors and be part of a much-needed reform to Wall Street."
Most recently, we brought you the news of another documentary seeking to shed light on the very same events, titled "Gamestop: Rise of the Players." The tricky part of adapting these sorts of flash-in-the-pan, real-world events involves their relatively limited shelf life in terms of relevancy, but believe me when I say I'd much rather get an influx of movies or shows about this than anything focusing on crypto. As the "Gaming Wall Street" trailer promises at the end, "This is just the beginning."
"Gaming Wall Street" premieres on HBO Max on March 3, 2022.