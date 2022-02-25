Gaming Wall Street Trailer: 'A Bunch Of Nerds On Reddit' Take On The Stock Market

The hilarious improvised comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" always began with the host (Drew Carey and, later, Aisha Tyler) explaining how this was a show where "everything's made up and the points don't matter," leading to even more laughs as they handed out imaginary points to performers like Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles, and Colin Mochrie based on how well they did with each of their skits. It was all meaningless, of course, but plenty of good times were had along the way. Now take that principle of "the points don't matter" and apply it to the nebulous world of stocks and, well, you might have a better chance of understanding just how a bunch of trolling Redditors managed to upend the entire status quo of the stock market back in January of 2021. In this case, it's all those numbers representing imaginary sums of money (which, it needs to be said, is already imaginary in the first place) that don't actually matter, and "a bunch of nerds of Reddit" dramatically proved that very same point, to the dismay of Wall Street.

If you still don't quite grasp the nitty-gritty details involved (raises hand tentatively), well, there's yet another upcoming documentary that should be able to help you out with that. At last count, a number of different studios signaled their interest in dramatizing their own takes on the GameStop stock phenomenon back when it was the hottest thing in town. HBO Max was leading the pack of those various productions at the time and the streaming service has now released a new trailer for "Gaming Wall Street," which will be narrated by the smooth, dulcet tones of ... Kieran Culkin! Check out the footage below.