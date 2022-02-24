61st Street Trailer: Defending The Wrongfully Accused
Today AMC Networks has released the trailer and release date for their upcoming two-season television event "61st Street." The first season will premiere on both AMC and AMC+ on April 10, 2022 at 10 P.M. ET/PT. The first episode will air on both networks, with the second going up on the streaming service at the same time, according to Collider. Emmy Award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) stars in this thriller from BAFTA winner Peter Moffat ("The Night Of," "Criminal Justice"). The new series will have its world premiere at SXSW.
The "61st Street" series event is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Alana Mayo of Outlier Society, with AMC producing. "61st St" is the story of Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a Black high school athlete who is arrested for supposedly being a gang member. Vance plays Franklin Roberts, Johnson's lawyer who has to deal with the corrupt Chicago justice system and cops looking for revenge after the death of a police officer.
'I believe we've lost the ability to step into someone else's shoes and walk around'
Tosin Cole will likely be a familiar face to sci-fi fans. He appeared in "Doctor Who" as the Thirteenth Doctor's companion Ryan Sinclair, and in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" as Lieutenant Bastion. I also happen to be a huge "Versailles" fan and know him as Kobina.
"61st Street" was originally supposed to premiere in 2021, but back in May of last year, they moved the premiere date to April 2022. Peter Moffat wrote the first and last episodes of the first season of the series.
The cast for "61st Street" includes Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us") and Mark O'Brien ("Ready or Not") as well as Bentley Green, Jerod Haynes, Vance, Julian Parker, Michael Oilar, Ben Martin, Andrene Ward-Hammond, David Parkes, Cole, Rebecca Spence, Jon Michael Hill, Jayson Lee, Kamal Angelo Bolden, and Patrick Mulvey.
Here is the synopsis for "61st Street:"
From executive producer Michael B. Jordan, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller coursing through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence.
I'm very much looking forward to this one when it premieres in April on AMC and AMC+.