61st Street Trailer: Defending The Wrongfully Accused

Tosin Cole will likely be a familiar face to sci-fi fans. He appeared in "Doctor Who" as the Thirteenth Doctor's companion Ryan Sinclair, and in "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" as Lieutenant Bastion. I also happen to be a huge "Versailles" fan and know him as Kobina.

"61st Street" was originally supposed to premiere in 2021, but back in May of last year, they moved the premiere date to April 2022. Peter Moffat wrote the first and last episodes of the first season of the series.

The cast for "61st Street" includes Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us") and Mark O'Brien ("Ready or Not") as well as Bentley Green, Jerod Haynes, Vance, Julian Parker, Michael Oilar, Ben Martin, Andrene Ward-Hammond, David Parkes, Cole, Rebecca Spence, Jon Michael Hill, Jayson Lee, Kamal Angelo Bolden, and Patrick Mulvey.

Here is the synopsis for "61st Street:"

From executive producer Michael B. Jordan, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller coursing through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence.

I'm very much looking forward to this one when it premieres in April on AMC and AMC+.