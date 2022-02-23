The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In March 2022

Ah, the last week of the month. It's the time to start worrying about next month's bills and budgets, but if you're a movie-lover, there's another deadline each new month brings: it's also the time when the clock starts ticking on the streaming service calendars. Every month, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more play a round of content musical chairs, with deals expiring and properties moving around, even as new shows and films are added.

This system is old hat for anyone who follows the streaming service game, but in March 2022, something unprecedented is about to happen. Netflix is reportedly taking all of its Marvel series off the air, despite the fact that they were originally marketed as Netflix Originals. There's no word yet on where they'll end up, or when. It seems reasonable to assume that the shows, which include "Daredevil," "Luke Cage," "The Punisher," and more, will make their way over to Disney+ or its more adult-content-friendly sibling site, Hulu. But we don't know when that will happen, and those streamers haven't announced their intentions to add the titles back. So while everything on this list is worth watching, keep in mind that these shows in particular may soon become scarce.

Here are five of the best titles leaving Netflix in March. Scroll down for a complete list of everything leaving the streamer in March.