The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In March 2022

Daredevil with red horned hood Marvel Television
By Valerie Ettenhofer/Feb. 23, 2022 9:00 am EST

Ah, the last week of the month. It's the time to start worrying about next month's bills and budgets, but if you're a movie-lover, there's another deadline each new month brings: it's also the time when the clock starts ticking on the streaming service calendars. Every month, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more play a round of content musical chairs, with deals expiring and properties moving around, even as new shows and films are added.

This system is old hat for anyone who follows the streaming service game, but in March 2022, something unprecedented is about to happen. Netflix is reportedly taking all of its Marvel series off the air, despite the fact that they were originally marketed as Netflix Originals. There's no word yet on where they'll end up, or when. It seems reasonable to assume that the shows, which include "Daredevil," "Luke Cage," "The Punisher," and more, will make their way over to Disney+ or its more adult-content-friendly sibling site, Hulu. But we don't know when that will happen, and those streamers haven't announced their intentions to add the titles back. So while everything on this list is worth watching, keep in mind that these shows in particular may soon become scarce.

Here are five of the best titles leaving Netflix in March. Scroll down for a complete list of everything leaving the streamer in March.

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Marcia Clark Christopher Darden standing 20th Television

Once upon a time, in 2016, the prestigious, thoughtful true crime limited series still felt like a shiny new idea. There had certainly been shows that tried to capture the truth behind the headlines before, but none ushered in the era of compelling and complex recent historical retellings as deftly as "American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson."

The nine-time Emmy-winning series is based on a book by Jeffrey Toobin, and it details the most infamous news story of the '90s from nearly every possible angle. The starry ensemble cast features Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson and Sterling K. Brown and Sarah Paulson as case prosecutors, with a defense team including celebrities like Courtney B. Vance and John Travolta. "The People vs. O.J. Simpson" wrote the blueprint for dozens of shows like it that have popped up since, looking beyond the sensationalism of its case to reveal surprising details and sincere emotions underneath.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Smiling billboard woman futuristic city WarnerBros.

One of the best–and coolest–sci-fi movies of all time stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a man tasked with "retiring" humanoid replicants hidden among the people of earth. Ridley Scott's 1982 masterpiece is a moody and gorgeous futuristic neo-noir that asks big questions about what it means to be human. Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and Edward James Olmos co-star in the film, which inspired a recent sequel starring Ryan Gosling. The original movie was famously subject to studio edits that resulted in several versions of the film making their way to audiences.

"The Final Cut," released in 2007, is considered the definitive directorial cut of "Blade Runner." If you're a modern sci-fi fan who hasn't dug into the 20th century classics, or even a "Blade Runner" fan who has never seen the conclusive version, watching "Blade Runner: The Final Cut" is a phenomenal way to spend a few hours.

Labyrinth

Jareth handing orb to Sarah Tri-Star Pictures

Any fantasia starring David Bowie and a bunch of wild puppets needs to be within watching distance at all times, and to my knowledge there's only one of those, so we'll definitely feel the loss of "Labyrinth" when it leaves Netflix in March. The 1986 film is technically for kids, but grown-ups will definitely find plenty to love in the freaky and fantastical story of a girl (a young Jennifer Connolly) whose baby brother is kidnapped and transported to another realm by the Goblin King, Jareth (Bowie). Come for the catchy tunes and creative puppets, and stay for Bowie's spiky mullet, super-tight pants, and complete inability to sit in a chair normally. With George Lucas as a producer and Monty Python's Terry Jones involved in the script, "Labyrinth" is a delightful, funny, and deeply weird pop culture time capsule that can't be missed.

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Kilgrave lurking at Jessica's side Marvel Television

Everyone seems to have imprinted on a different Marvel Netflix series about five years back. For me, it was "Jessica Jones." Though the show saw a dip in quality over its three-season run, its first season remains one of the most audacious superhero stories ever put to screen. The titular hero, played by Krysten Ritter, is an alcoholic private investigator who also happens to have super-strength. Her many talents do little to protect her, though, when an abusive man from her past reappears and starts wreaking havoc on Hell's Kitchen.

The show is gritty and dark, but its bleakness is more than an aesthetic; Jessica's story is all about facing down PTSD. Her enemy, Kilgrave (David Tennant), harnesses a terrifying power of persuasion to keep women under his control, and in the stellar first season, Jessica gathers all her strength — and her friends — to face him down. In 2015, this deep examination of gender-based violence felt like a major turning point for Marvel, but nothing from the comics giant has ever packed as much of an emotional punch since.

Pose

Angel striking pose 20th Television

If you're only ever going to watch one series with Ryan Murphy's name in the credits, make it this one. Co-created by Murphy, Steven Canals, and Brad Falchuk, "Pose" is an exuberant and sensitive look inside the gender non-conforming ballroom scene of '80s and '90s New York City. The type of drag balls made popular by the famed documentary "Paris is Burning" are only the starting point for the drama of "Pose," which follows several chosen families as they navigate their careers and love lives, along with issues like transphobia and HIV/AIDS. "Pose" may sound heavy, but it's actually deeply empowering and joyful, thanks in large part to its fantastic, groundbreaking cast. Mj Rodriguez stars as Blanca, mother of House Evangelista. Indya Moore, Billy Porter, and Dominique Jackson co-star as Blanca's friends, found family, and ballroom rivals.

Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix In March 2022

Mars Attacks alien Warner Bros.

March 1

2,215

21 Jump Street

21 Thunder

Akame ga Kill!: Season 1

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson

American Horror Story: Seasons 1-9

Arctic Heart

Battle Drone

Beyblade Burst Evolution

Black or White

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

BNK48: Girls Don't Cry

Bo on the Go!

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

Disney Channel's Radio Rebel

Disney Nature's Ghost of the Mountains

Disney Nature's Growing Up Wild

Expedition Chine

Fool's Gold

Guru Aur Bhole

Here Comes the Boom

I Am Legend

Into the Grizzly Maze

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures

Love is in the Air

Mars Attacks!

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Seasons 1-7

Marvel's Daredevil: Seasons 1-3

Marvel's Iron Fist: Seasons 1-2

Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Seasons 1-3

Marvels Luke Cage: Seasons 1-2

Marvel's The Defenders

Marvel's The Punisher: Seasons 1-2

Nila

Observe and Report

Pants on Fire

Pop, Lock 'n Roll

Pose: Seasons 1-2

Rain Man

Sab Jholmaal Hai

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Soundtrack: Season 1

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Step Brothers

Sylvanian Families: Everyone's Big Dream Flying in the Sky

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover

Takers

The BFG

The Darkest Hour

The Interview

Tiger

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Transformers Prime: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Season 1

Transformers: Robots in Disguise: Season 1

Total Recall

Your Lie in April

Voice: Season 1

We Were Soldiers

Wyatt Earp

March 2

March 4

Aurora

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

Parker

Safe Haven

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu

W.E.

March 6

The Secret

March 7

Couples Counseling

Kahaani

March 11

Eugenie Nights

This Evening

March 15

Imago

In This Corner of the World

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story

Notes on Blindness

PBS's Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein

Raising Victor Vargas

Steal a Pencil for Me

March 16

5 Flights Up

Howards End

March 18

3022

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened

The Fluffy Movie

March 20

Alexis Viera: A Story of Surviving

