Sacha Baron Cohen In Talks To Join Alfonso Cuaron's Disclaimer For Apple TV+
No disclaimer needed here: Oscar-nominated actor Sacha Baron Cohen is set to become the latest big name to join the cast of "Disclaimer." The Apple TV+ series is based on the novel of the same name, written by Renee Knight and detailing the mysterious events that unfold when a notable journalist comes across a book that has inexplicably appeared in her bedroom ... which might not sound all that interesting (personally I'd be pretty freaked out, but your mileage may vary), until she realizes that she seems to play a key role as a character in the novel itself. Creepy! According to Deadline, Cohen is in talks to star in the series alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, both of whom were previously announced.
Cohen is coming off one heck of a run in the last few years and clearly is looking to keep his hot streak going, having recently appeared in the 2018 Showtime series "Who Is America?" alongside an Oscar-nominated supporting turn in Aaron Sorkin's awards darling "The Trial of the Chicago 7," leading the Oscar-nominated(!) "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (which broke a Guinness world record, by the way), starring in the Netflix miniseries "The Spy," and even voicing a role in Pixar's "Luca." Joining a series led by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón is a winning move for any actor, but especially for someone like Cohen who has proven to be adept at both comedic and more dramatic performances. Read on for all the details below.
Sacha Baron Cohen joins Disclaimer
We first brought you the news of this series in December of 2021. This series, which is written, directed, and executive produced by director Alfonso Cuarón, marks the first project since Cuarón signed an overall deal with the streaming service back in 2019 when it was first about to launch, with the director having just released "Roma" through another streaming studio, Netflix. The terms of the deal included provisions to "create and develop new television projects exclusively for Apple's forthcoming TV+, which we're finally about to see come to fruition with "Disclaimer."
Some major talent is already attached to the buzzy upcoming series, even in addition to Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Blanchett will play the lead, a journalist with the absolutely fabulous name of Catherine Ravenscroft, described as "a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions." Kline plays a widower and the author of the odd book. According to the Deadline report, no details are forthcoming about who exactly Cohen plays just yet, however. Elsewhere, the directors of photography for the series include both the legendary Emmanuel Lubezki and also Bruno Delbonnel, known for "Amélie," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and most recently, the gorgeous-looking "The Tragedy of Macbeth."
No release date for "Disclaimer" has been announced, but you can read the synopsis below.
Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, "Disclaimer" will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.