Sacha Baron Cohen In Talks To Join Alfonso Cuaron's Disclaimer For Apple TV+

No disclaimer needed here: Oscar-nominated actor Sacha Baron Cohen is set to become the latest big name to join the cast of "Disclaimer." The Apple TV+ series is based on the novel of the same name, written by Renee Knight and detailing the mysterious events that unfold when a notable journalist comes across a book that has inexplicably appeared in her bedroom ... which might not sound all that interesting (personally I'd be pretty freaked out, but your mileage may vary), until she realizes that she seems to play a key role as a character in the novel itself. Creepy! According to Deadline, Cohen is in talks to star in the series alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, both of whom were previously announced.

Cohen is coming off one heck of a run in the last few years and clearly is looking to keep his hot streak going, having recently appeared in the 2018 Showtime series "Who Is America?" alongside an Oscar-nominated supporting turn in Aaron Sorkin's awards darling "The Trial of the Chicago 7," leading the Oscar-nominated(!) "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (which broke a Guinness world record, by the way), starring in the Netflix miniseries "The Spy," and even voicing a role in Pixar's "Luca." Joining a series led by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón is a winning move for any actor, but especially for someone like Cohen who has proven to be adept at both comedic and more dramatic performances. Read on for all the details below.