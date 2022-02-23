Superhero Bits: How To Dance Like Peacemaker, Brie Larson Hypes The Marvels & More

We're about a year away from "The Marvels," the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," hitting theaters next February. While Brie Larson, who is reprising her role as Carol Danvers in the film, can't say much, she did recently speak with Uproxx about the flm and referred to it as bonkers. Larson said:

"I couldn't believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it's the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they're not afraid to go there. So I'm super excited about what we did. I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I'm really excited about sharing, but you know, it's fun to have a bit of a secret. And it's fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer."

Larson was also quite complimentary towards director Nia DaCosta, who is coming off of last year's "Candyman," calling the filmmaker "incredible" and saying it was an "honor it was to work with her." We'll see what's so bonkers come February 2023.