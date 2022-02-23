Superhero Bits: How To Dance Like Peacemaker, Brie Larson Hypes The Marvels & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Can Superman exist in "The Batman" universe?
-
James Gunn shares dance steps for the "Peacemaker" intro
-
"Doctor Strange" director shares (very) early sketches from the film
-
"Ghost Rider" #1 gets a trailer
-
All that and more!
Alex Ross shares stunning Fantastic Four: Full Circle artwork
New spreads revealed for Fantastic Four: Full Circle! An all-new story written and illustrated by Alex Ross, coming August 2022 from @ABRAMSbooks— Alex Ross (@thealexrossart) February 21, 2022
Learn More at https://t.co/FsgqlbuzlW @marvel #fantasticfour #comicbooks #marvel #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/xhAfRX8D83
Alex Ross is one of the most legendary names in comics, and he is fully writing and illustrating his first-ever graphic novel in the form of "Fantastic Four: Full Circle." As a tease of what's to come, the artist has revealed the above artwork from the book which is, in a word, stunning. Comic book readers are surely very familiar with Ross' work, but now we're going to see what happens when he gets to tackle every element of a story from top to bottom, with some of Marvel's most iconic characters too. The book hits shelves on August 2, 2022.
DC Rebirth Godspeed from McFarlane Toys
The fine folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed a brand new figure from "The Flash" universe, with Godspeed coming to the company's lineup. As usual with McFarlane Toys, it looks pretty impressive. They haven't revealed much else about the figure, but it's specifically based on the DC Rebirth version of the character, and pre-orders will be going live at some point next month.
Watch the Superman & Lois 'On the Same Side ' trailer
The CW has released a brand new season trailer for "Superman & Lois" season 2, which recently returned to resume its sophomore run. It gives us a little idea of what Clark and Lois will be up to for the remainder of the season. It looks very Superman heavy as we're not dealing with just one but two different super-men, one from a mirror dimension and the other being the Man of Steel we know and love.
Here's a handy guide to dance just like Peacemaker
I donâ€™t know where this came from but thanks. #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/Sk4H0Mi5Es— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 23, 2022
Those who enjoyed "Peacemaker" very likely loved the opening credits, set to the glam rock tune "Do You Wanna Taste It" by Wig Wam. Now, as shared by James Gunn on Twitter, someone has put together a handy dandy guide to learn the dance moved performed by John Cena in the opening number. Gunn didn't know where the image came from, but it was cooked up by illustrator kadusaurus, who also shared the image on Twitter.
Brie Larson calls The Marvels bonkers
We're about a year away from "The Marvels," the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," hitting theaters next February. While Brie Larson, who is reprising her role as Carol Danvers in the film, can't say much, she did recently speak with Uproxx about the flm and referred to it as bonkers. Larson said:
"I couldn't believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it's the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they're not afraid to go there. So I'm super excited about what we did. I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I'm really excited about sharing, but you know, it's fun to have a bit of a secret. And it's fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer."
Larson was also quite complimentary towards director Nia DaCosta, who is coming off of last year's "Candyman," calling the filmmaker "incredible" and saying it was an "honor it was to work with her." We'll see what's so bonkers come February 2023.
Batman's body double has a Sailor Moon phone
After that epic #peacemaker finale I can finally post this. Sadly I(& Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only @jamesgunn & @warnerbros know that. pic.twitter.com/tmgXpfCQ4m— Matt Turner 🇨🇦 (@TunaPhish09) February 19, 2022
It turns out that a Batman cameo was cut from the "Peacemaker" finale for reasons yet to be revealed. But actor Matt Turner recently shared a photo revealing that he was the one who would have brought the character to life on screen. Fans did point out that he was holding a noteworthy cellphone, specifically a special edition "Sailor Moon" one which, let's be honest, is not what we'd expect from the Caped Crusader. Yet, it's a pretty delightful complement to the behind-the-scenes look at what could have been.
Robert Pattinson pitches Superman in The Batman universe
One word that has been used a lot to describe "The Batman" in the lead up to its release is grounded. This take on the Dark Knight does not seem like a world that would lend itself to Superman or other more fantastical heroes. Even so, Robert Pattinson, our new Defender of Gotham, recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the prospect of trying to build to those corners of the DC universe in this new franchise. Pattinson said:
"I love the idea of trying to figure out how make... We've been talking about how to get the fantastical elements because Matt's world, his take on it is so grounded, and I'm thinking like, 'How can you add...?' Like, we were talking the other day, like, 'Can you add Superman into it but he just doesn't have any powers? He's just a guy in a cape?' He's just like, 'I'm Superman!' And they're like, 'So?'"
It doesn't seem like Pattinson was trying to be too serious with that pitch, but it does highlight the fact that sequels to "The Batman" would seemingly have a tough time venturing into that territory.
Director Scott Derrickson shares early Doctor Strange sketch
The napkin on which I drew my first concept of the portals for Doctor Strange. pic.twitter.com/uZQfdyuCGp— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ âŠ¥ âŠ¥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 23, 2022
Scott Derrickson directed the first "Doctor Strange," which acted as a precursor to a whole new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has proved to be widely important, especially in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Sadly, Derrickson isn't returning to helm the sequel, but the filmmaker did recently share the above sketch from early on in developing the 2016 film. As we can see, he crudely sketched out the magical portals that would be the key to Marvel's mystical realm. Big things have small beginnings.
Here's the Ghost Rider #1 trailer
Lastly, today brings a brand new trailer for Marvel Comics' new "Ghost Rider" comic series, which just hit shelves and brings Johnny Blaze back for a new ongoing solo title. The book hails from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Cory Smith. Based on the trailer, it is certainly going to explore the more horrific side of the Marvel universe as there is a lot of violence, monsters, blood, and flames. A synopsis for the first issue reads as follows:
Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him... But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out!
We're still waiting to see when/if Ghost Rider shows up in the MCU so, in the meantime, this might be a good way to help tide movie fans over. "Ghost Rider" #1 is available now.