The Peacemaker Gag Reel Might Actually Make You Gag

It should go without saying that the following video is extremely Not Safe for Work, but I'll say it anyway: the following blooper reel is not for anyone who can't handle some raunchy humor and loads of swearing. The "Peacemaker" series is full of adult content, but this is Al Gore's internet and not HBO, so I figured we're better safe than sorry.

Have a great Presidentâ€™s Day weekend. Hereâ€™s a gift from Team Peacemaker – the official #Peacemaker gag reel 😂 @HBOMax @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/Zs2gYCfNUf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022

The nine-minute video features a lot of improv from Cena, who clearly enjoys going off on weird riffs. Holland, who plays his superior Emilia Harcourt, even has to hush him and the other guys off-camera when she's the focus of a shot: "The coverage is on me!" she yells, exasperated, to the giggles of the boys in the backseat. You can tell there is a lot of camaraderie among the cast, and that playful spirit shines through in the series. When the cast and crew are having a blast making something, it's hard not to have fun along with them.

Some of Cena's riffs are absolutely bonkers. He comes up with imaginary (I think?) sex terms for himself and Vigilante regarding fart fetishes, asks the T-1000 himself about bukkake and blumpkins (don't google it), and still manages to look like a sweet puppy dog the entire time. While we don't see Gunn, we do hear him, and some of his directorial advice is a little confusing. "Don't listen to anything I say, except for everything I want you to listen to," he tells Cena, who immediately teases him about it.

Despite being filthy and insanely violent, "Peacemaker" is a series with a huge heart, and the love between the 11th Street Kids is what makes the series really sing. The behind-the-scenes love helps make the onscreen friendships really come to life, and this blooper reel is like a tiny love-punch to the face. Have a watch and a smile ... just don't let Aquaman hear about it.

"Peacemaker" season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.