Tom Brady To Produce And Act In A Star-Studded Road Trip Comedy For Paramount, Yes, Really

So, what will this all be about? "80 for Brady" is inspired by a true story. It's all about four best friends who adore the New England Patriots and decide to take a "life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country." Of course, the grand dames of the acting world are the four friends, and despite not knowing anything about football, I would watch them in whatever film they choose to do.

Tom Brady has appeared as an actor before in things like "Entourage," "Family Guy," and "Ted 2," but other than a commercial, he's always played himself, as he'll likely do here.

"80 for Brady" comes to us from Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content. It will be directed by Kyle Marvin who co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. The site points out that Marvin will appear as an actor in the upcoming Apple series "WeCrashed," and co-wrote and starred in the indie film "The Climb." Marvin and Corvino are executive producing the film as well under their Watch This Ready banner, along with Jeff Stott. The script was based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins ("Booksmart").

According to the site, Brady was "deeply involved" with the development of this project with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. He's even producing through his 199 Productions with Gigliotti ("Shakespeare in Love," "Hidden Figures"). Production on "80 for Brady" will begin this spring.