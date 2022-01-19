WeCrashed Trailer: Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Create WeWork

Today Apple TV+ released the teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series "WeCrashed," about the turbulent history of the company WeWork. The series is based on the Wondery podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork" from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. WeWork and its founders (Adam Neumann, Rebekah Neumann, and Miguel McKelvey) have a tumultuous history, hanging on for dear life as they took a roller coaster ride from rapid rise to devastating fall. Maybe you've been following this in the news. Maybe you're excited to see Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway portray Adam and Rebekah Neumann, and for the show to chronicle their highs and lows. Or maybe you're just happy to see the whole thing come tumbling down. Whatever the reason to tune in, the show is almost here.

For those who don't recall, WeWork provided flexible shared office spaces, both physical and virtual. They started up in 2010 and made billions very quickly. Then it all fell apart, absolutely imploding in on itself. The new teaser really just focuses on the rise, but once a character says he looks a little bit like God, you know it's only a matter of time until the downward spiral begins. WeWork tried to launch an IPO in 2019, and amid various lawsuits, Adam Neumann ended up resigning from the company he helped found. WeWork postponed its IPO offering, and the company was subsequently valued at $10 billion, after initially being seen as a $47 billion asset. Numbers, schmumbers, right? But there is a lot more to the story, and the wild personalities of Adam and Rebekah Neumann were right in the thick of it. (Fun fact: Rebekah Neumann is a cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow.)