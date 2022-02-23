David Lynch's Blue Velvet Is Streaming On Hulu For Only One Month

While I recently described "Blue Velvet" as being one of Lynch's more "accessible" films in the sense that its plot isn't rooted in dream-logic storytelling the way "Eraserhead," "Lost Highway," and "Mulholland Drive" are, that's not to say it's an easy watch. Far from it: The movie's opening scene alone is creepy as heck, dissolving from sunny, cheerful imagery of flower beds, firetrucks, and kids crossing the street to Jeffrey's father suffering a terrible stroke, only for the camera to push in on the grass near his fallen body, revealing a legion of clicking, clacking insects in the soil beneath. This visual also serves as the perfect summation of the film's themes about the darkness lurking beneath innocuous surfaces, long before Frank shows up.

"Blue Velvet" acted as Lynch's rebound after the critical and box office failure of "Dune," snagging him a Best Director Oscar nod (his second after he was nominated for 1980's "The Elephant Man") and kicking off his string of collaborations with Laura Dern, who co-starred in the movie as Sandy Williams, a young woman who re-connects with Jeffrey upon his return to Lumberton. At the same time, the film was hugely controversial among critics. Roger Ebert infamously gave "Blue Velvet" a one-star rating in his review, criticizing Lynch for the scenes where Dorothy is subjected to horrifying physical and sexual violence at Frank's hands while also praising Rosellini for her "convincing and courageous" acting in the role. Ebert never retracted his critiques, either, even after he came to regard Lynch as a masterful filmmaker for his later work.

36 years later, "Blue Velvet" is still as disturbing as it ever was and very much worth a look for anyone who's ever had an interest in Lynch's output as a director. Just be sure to prepare yourself ahead of time, should you decide to check it out while it's still available on Hulu.