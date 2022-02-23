The One Scene Alfred Hitchcock Regretted Filming The Most

"Sabotage" centers on cinema owner and professional saboteur Karl Anton Verloc (Oskar Homolka). His work has been mostly in destruction of property, or electricity, as in the film's opening scene, and we find him tasked with delivering a bomb to Piccadilly Circus that will go off at 1:45 P.M. Verloc, because of an aversion to killing and not wanting to be at the scene of the crime, tasks his new wife's younger brother (Desmon Tester) to transport the bomb, without him knowing. A perfect set up for Hitchcock to work his magic, but as he describes it:

"I made a terrible mistake of having a boy carry a bomb across the city. You, the audience, knew there was a bomb, and I built it up and up until the various clocks and all the hold ups. And you knew it was going to go off at 1:00, but I let the clocks go one minute past 1:00, two minutes, and work the audience up, and then I let the bomb go off. And he was on a bus, and it blew the whole thing completely."

A bigger mistake than misremembering that it was actually 1:45, not 1:00 (it was 36 years later, so we'll give the man a break), was that he let the bomb go off, killing the boy and everyone on the bus. The second part of the bomb suspense rule is that you need to give the audience a sense of relief after having set in the tension for so long.

"I had made the mistake in not relieving them at the end of the suspense. In other words, if you put an audience through the mill like that, you must relieve it. The bomb must be found and quickly thrown out of the window. Then it goes off out there, and the audience are relieved."

Suspense only works if there is a reversal. Building up suspense by saying one thing is going to happen and then delivering on that promise only serves to deflate the audience rather than get them to an emotionally satisfied place. It's not even the fact that a little boy was the one being killed that derails the scene, just the method. The discovery of the threat is so crucial. Avoiding it is what makes for great suspense. Discovering it and not being able to do anything about it is what makes for great tragedy. Hitchcock needs that avoidance, because at its core, suspense is an entertainment.