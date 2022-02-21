Andrew Garfield Delightfully Flubs His Way Through This Tick, Tick...BOOM! Blooper Reel

"Son of a gun, we're gonna have big fun!" Garfield says into a microphone after flubbing his line at the beginning of the featurette. Over the course of the next minute, he throws a banana peel over his shoulder, pours a glass of prop milk over his head, and blurts out "Fan-Dabi-Dozi!" in reference to a 1981 song by The Krankies. Gag reels live or die by their vibes, and the vibes of this one are warm and energetic with just a touch of chaos.

This is a pretty big contrast from the movie itself, which is a deep dive inside the creative mind of real-life playwright and composer Jonathan Larson. Larson famously wrote the long-running rock musical "Rent," but died before seeing it hit Broadway. The movie follows an earlier period in Larson's life, when he's a would-be writer and diner employee on the verge of his 30th birthday. Larson becomes consumed with the idea of creating an ambitious show called "Superbia," and the film follows his attempts to write the perfect song for the play ahead of an important workshop.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, a playwright and theater-lover himself, directed "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" He shows up briefly in the bloopers, too: first as the cook he cameos as during the brunch rush musical number, and later as himself. Miranda doesn't get lines, though, because these editors clearly know we, as a culture, are in an Andrew Garfield boom period.

The actor hadn't been seen on screen since 2018's "Under the Silver Lake," but he burst back onto the scene last year with four major roles. In addition to "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" Garfield also played a maniacal influencer in "Mainstream," a controversial evangelical figure in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," and, of course, Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." These movies range from excellent to not great, but Garfield is a delight in all of them, just as he is in this gag reel.

"Tick, Tick...BOOM!" is now streaming on Netflix.