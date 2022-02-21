Licorice Pizza Director Paul Thomas Anderson Responds To Criticism Of Fake Asian Accent

"Licorice Pizza" has received three Oscar nominations and a great deal of critical acclaim, but while expanding its theatrical rollout worldwide and making its rounds on the domestic awards circuit, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Paul Thomas Anderson's latest movie. Even if you haven't seen "Licorice Pizza" yet, you might have soaked up some of the discourse surrounding it on social media. In that amorphous place called Film Twitter, the movie has sparked a backlash due to one character, the restaurateur Jerry Frick (John Michael Higgins), who has interchangeable Japanese wives and who repeatedly imitates a stereotypical Japanese accent.

Now, Anderson has responded to the backlash in a new interview with IndieWire. When asked how he felt about the complaints over his "anti-Asian character," he said:

"It's kind of like, 'Huh?' I don't know if it's a 'Huh' with a dot dot dot. It's funny because it's hard for me to relate to. I don't know. I'm lost when it comes to that. To me, I'm not sure what they — you know, what is the problem? The problem is that he was an idiot saying stupid s**t? What do you think?"

When the interviewer tried to explain further what people are taking issue with — specifically, that the depiction of the character's racism could sanction some to laugh along with his sentiments rather than laughing at his ignorance — Anderson said:

"Right. Well, I don't know, maybe that's a possibility. I'm certainly capable of missing the mark, but on the other hand, I guess I'm not sure how to separate what my intentions were from how they landed."

Depiction does not equal condoning, necessarily, but the bigger overarching question is whether showing a character engage in outmoded stereotypes helps perpetuate those same harmful stereotypes and refuses to let them die. By his own admission, Anderson is "lost when it comes" to this kind of discourse and it's "hard for him to relate to" it.