Peter Dinklage Won't Say If He's Returning For Thor: Love And Thunder, But Yeah, He Totally Is

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters this summer, and we will might see Peter Dinklage's Eitri again. It certainly seems likely. Eitri had a rough time of it, with Thanos killing all the other Dwarves in Nidavellir. The big purple piece of Bubble Yum (I'm sorry, but that is absolutely what he looks like) wanted these famous Dwarves to forge him an Infinity Gauntlet, and when they said no, he killed all but Eitri. Once Eitri made the gauntlet, Thanos destroyed Eitri's hands.

In a recent interview with the Empire podcast, we learned that we might see Eitri again in "Thor: Love and Thunder," which is directed by Taika Waititi. I loved "Thor" and "Thor: Ragnarok" so very much, and I'm so excited for the fourth film. (The less said about the second one, the better.) As I also love Dinklage, seeing his Eitri again would be wonderful. It would also make sense, considering a certain weapon that will show up again.

In the interview, in which Dinklage was promoting his new film "Cyrano," the actor said of a return to the MCU, "Well, there's another Thor movie there, isn't there? Coming out that Taika's directed. But, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything." I mean, you did say something, but it's not really a spoiler and it's a welcome bit of news. He also said, "It's a Marvel world, we're just all a part of it." Mr. Dinklage, you're not wrong. Would I like to see more superhero films that don't come out of DC or Marvel? Yes. Yes, I would. Do I also love Marvel movies (with a few exceptions)? Absolutely.