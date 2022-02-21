Peter Dinklage Won't Say If He's Returning For Thor: Love And Thunder, But Yeah, He Totally Is
"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters this summer, and we
will might see Peter Dinklage's Eitri again. It certainly seems likely. Eitri had a rough time of it, with Thanos killing all the other Dwarves in Nidavellir. The big purple piece of Bubble Yum (I'm sorry, but that is absolutely what he looks like) wanted these famous Dwarves to forge him an Infinity Gauntlet, and when they said no, he killed all but Eitri. Once Eitri made the gauntlet, Thanos destroyed Eitri's hands.
In a recent interview with the Empire podcast, we learned that we might see Eitri again in "Thor: Love and Thunder," which is directed by Taika Waititi. I loved "Thor" and "Thor: Ragnarok" so very much, and I'm so excited for the fourth film. (The less said about the second one, the better.) As I also love Dinklage, seeing his Eitri again would be wonderful. It would also make sense, considering a certain weapon that will show up again.
In the interview, in which Dinklage was promoting his new film "Cyrano," the actor said of a return to the MCU, "Well, there's another Thor movie there, isn't there? Coming out that Taika's directed. But, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything." I mean, you did say something, but it's not really a spoiler and it's a welcome bit of news. He also said, "It's a Marvel world, we're just all a part of it." Mr. Dinklage, you're not wrong. Would I like to see more superhero films that don't come out of DC or Marvel? Yes. Yes, I would. Do I also love Marvel movies (with a few exceptions)? Absolutely.
Reforging Mew Mew
Dinklage said, "If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn't mean it's your last Marvel movie. That's the crazy thing, it doesn't matter. Somebody could make a TV — now, there's TV shows." Of course, Eitri didn't die in "Endgame," but we're now dealing with the multiverse. Dinklage is right about people coming back: Anyone could come back now, in different forms. The floodgates are open. There could be flashbacks, time travel, and certainly variants of any character — even multiples, as we saw in "Loki." As potentially confusing as the multiverse makes things, it is ripe for storytelling.
As I said though, Eitri didn't die. His hands don't work, but Thor does tell him in "Infinity War" that the weapons he makes come from his mind rather than just his hands. It would be a cool bit of redemption for him to come back again, or there's always the option of seeing an Eitri variant with his original hands. But why would we see him again?
As you may have seen in some of the previewed toys that are coming out for "Thor: Love and Thunder," Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is wielding a reforged Mjolnir. Now, who would be able to reforge what Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed in "Thor: Ragnarok?" My vote is for Eitri. (Yes, we saw the hammer again, but it's likely back in its proper timeline now, courtesy of Captain America. The one in the toys is clearly reforged.) This is all speculation on my part, but between a not-quite-new Mew Mew and Jane Foster as Mighty Thor, it would make sense for Eitri to return. Plus, that means more Peter Dinklage, and I am 100 percent on board for that.
"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.