Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto Set For Christmas Release

"A Man Called Otto" is based on Frederik Backman's acclaimed novel, "A Man Called Ove," which was later adapted into the eponymous Swedish film starring Rolf Lassgård in the titular role. The title of the 2022 remake has been altered to reflect the narrative's American setting, and the project is going to be helmed by director Marc Foster ("Finding Neverland"). The screenplay adaptation of "A Man Called Otto" is being tackled by Academy Award nominee, David Magee ("Life of Pi").

The comedy-drama adaptation will narrate the tale of Otto, an irritable and extremely strict widower (is he an Ebenezer Scrooge-type figure? We do not know as of yet) who scrutinizes and judges the activities that unravel in his neighborhood. An isolated and deeply lonely man who is still grieving the loss of his wife, life has been especially unfair to Otto, who has lost his lust for life. However, Otto ends up striking an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors, which allows him the space to grow, and heal. However, old patterns are tough to break, and the journey ahead for Otto is an arduous one.

Per Collider, Tom Rothman, CEO, and chairman of Sony Pictures made the following comment about the film's cast and crew:

"What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David Magee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios."

Hanks will also be producing alongside his wife Rita Wilson, with Forster, Magee, and Renée Wolf being executive producers. While further details about the project are scant, filming is expected to begin this February in Pittsburgh.

"A Man Called Otto" will be arriving in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.