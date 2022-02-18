The Batman Featurette Contains New Footage, A Familiar Villain, And A Weird Promotional Tie-In

Every "Batman" movie comes with a certain set of non-negotiable expectations: kickass Bat costume, an actor with a strong chin, all the usual supporting cast of comic book characters and classic members of his rogues' gallery, and ... Little Caesar's pizza tie-ins?

Look, I realize that superhero movies and overt commercialization go together like peanut butter and jelly — that's just the way it is and always will be, especially for a hero who adds the "Bat" branding to every item he uses. Yet I can't help but feel like we've reached yet another level in the marketing blitz when studios just start handing out otherwise straightforward featurettes to popular pizza chains, with no other real relevance to the aforementioned pizza chain other than a brief tag at the end. Seriously, there's quite a bit of new, never-before-seen footage here and plenty of interesting insights from star Robert Pattinson and others in here, but not a single actual pizza in sight! That said, you may remember a certain unholy, bat-shaped calzone/pizza concoction making the rounds and going moderately viral on social media, tricking enthusiastic fans to consume highly questionable fast food in exchange for ... well, I still haven't really figured that part out just yet. Welcome to the new normal, people.

In any case, unexpected source aside, this is a surprisingly fascinating new look at the upcoming "The Batman." At this point in the press cycle, it's actually quite difficult to release any new footage from the movie that hasn't already been analyzed to death. Leave it to Little Caesar's to come through for us in the clutch, I guess!

Check out the new featurette below.