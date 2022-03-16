Barry Season 3 Trailer: Barry Promises A Whole Lot Of Drama On-Stage And Off

It's been a minute (three years' worth of minutes, to be precise), but our favorite assassin-turned-actor is almost back! HBO's Bill Hader-starring "Barry" will soon return to our screens for the first time since its curtains closed in 2019. The series follows Barry Berkman AKA Barry Block (Hader), an assassin who goes undercover in a Los Angeles acting troupe for a hit and falls in love with life as a thespian. He's forced to balance his desire to leave the hit-man life against a slew of competing pressures, from troubles in gangland to a treacherous handler in Stephen Root's Monroe Fuches.

The eight-episode third season of the dark comedy is set to hit HBO on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 10 P.M. ET/7 P.M. PT. Hopefully we'll get to see Barry leave his violent life behind him once-and-for-all (or perhaps hopefully not, because this show is really good). With HBO's new Season 3 trailer, we finally have a long-awaited glimpse into what's on the other side of Barry's season 2-ending rampage.