Barry Season 3 Is Almost Finished Filming, Season 4 Has Been Written

I'll avoid spoilers — if you haven't seen it yet, I implore you to start watching immediately. "Barry" has been one of my go-to comfort watches over the pandemic largely because of the comedy, refreshing characters, and badass fight scenes.

For season 3, I hope we see more of Hank's dark side and how his relationship with Barry changes over time. I also hope that Barry somehow lets more people in and explores his trauma in a way that is conducive to the lifestyle that he secretly dreams of. While I wasn't a fan of his girlfriend Sally at first, I do like her arc in season 2.

That's the thing about "Barry." This show has a really dynamic and unique way of exploring the duality of mankind both good and evil, selfish and selfless, as well as concepts of love and hate. The plot is straightforward but complemented by a morally stratified and almost philosophical writing approach that addresses trauma, identity, familial and romantic relationships, and abuse that's almost eclipsed by dark comedy.

Keep your eyes peeled for season 3. Your dopamine, serotonin, and adrenaline levels with thank you.