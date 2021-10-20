Barry Season 3 Is Almost Finished Filming, Season 4 Has Been Written
In recent years, Bill Hader has become a true comedic treasure, especially by creating and starring in the HBO hit series, "Barry." Hader plays a Marine-turned-hitman for hire named Barry Berkman who starts to lose his passion for killing and crime sprees. Instead, he accidentally discovers an acting class that allows him the freedom to express himself in ways he never thought he could. While he attempts to trade in a life hidden in the shadows for one in the spotlight, Barry finds love (Sarah Goldberg), a mentor (played by the adorable Henry Winkler), and embraces his trauma head-on, all while dealing with a ragtag crew of criminals desperate to keep him in the game.
Since its premiere in 2018, "Barry" has earned numerous accolades for its writing, dark humor, and performances including 30 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Hader himself won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice, while Winkler won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. With each season, the nominations and wins keep coming, so I expect the same victorious trajectory for seasons 3 and 4.
Hang in There! Bullet and More Barry on the Way
Following two wildly successful seasons, a Collider interview with Hader revealed that they have about a month of shooting left on season 3. He also shared that he will be directing five episodes, more than in seasons past. The remaining three episodes will be directed by Alec Berg, the show's co-creator. The entire fourth season was written during the pandemic and the team had to overhaul several aspects of the third season as a result.
There is a rare charm about Hader and Berg's show that combines comedy and crime in a way that is almost reminiscent of the Coen Brothers because of its quirky characters but also stands on its own in terms of style. NoHo Hank (played by Anthony Carrigan) is one of the best television characters created over the past few years and brings a playfulness to the show's otherwise dark subject matter. Despite being a leader of the Chechen mafia, Hank will also text cute memes about hits, offer sub sandwiches and juice boxes to guests, and continuously root for Barry by emphasizing how great of a killer he is despite multiple attempts to leave a life of crime.
The Air Jordan of Assassins
I'll avoid spoilers — if you haven't seen it yet, I implore you to start watching immediately. "Barry" has been one of my go-to comfort watches over the pandemic largely because of the comedy, refreshing characters, and badass fight scenes.
For season 3, I hope we see more of Hank's dark side and how his relationship with Barry changes over time. I also hope that Barry somehow lets more people in and explores his trauma in a way that is conducive to the lifestyle that he secretly dreams of. While I wasn't a fan of his girlfriend Sally at first, I do like her arc in season 2.
That's the thing about "Barry." This show has a really dynamic and unique way of exploring the duality of mankind both good and evil, selfish and selfless, as well as concepts of love and hate. The plot is straightforward but complemented by a morally stratified and almost philosophical writing approach that addresses trauma, identity, familial and romantic relationships, and abuse that's almost eclipsed by dark comedy.
Keep your eyes peeled for season 3. Your dopamine, serotonin, and adrenaline levels with thank you.