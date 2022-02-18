The Mosquito Coast Beefs Up Its Cast For Season 2

"The Mosquito Coast," the Apple TV+ drama series starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, has added three names to its list of season 2 regulars. Ian Hart, who had a recurring role in the first season as the hitman Bill Lee, has been upgraded to a main cast member, and joining him (per Deadline) are new additions Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Ariyon Bakare.

Cordova-Buckley played Yo-Yo Rodriguez on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and her other credits include Karyn Kusama's "Destroyer" and four episodes of the "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off, "Mayans M.C." Bakare is known for his roles as Lord Boreal in HBO's "His Dark Materials" and the demon Ligur in Amazon's "Good Omens."

Before "The Mosquito Coast," Hart gained visibility as Professor Quirinus Quirrell in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which saw him doing the face-in-the-back-of-the-head thing before "Malignant" was ever a twinkle in James Wan's eye. He recently appeared in the HBO Max reunion special, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

In "The Mosquito Coast," Theroux stars as Allie Fox, an idealistic inventor who has changed his identity numerous times and is a fugitive from government agents for reasons that aren't always clear. Harrison Ford originated the role in Peter Weir's 1986 film of the same name. Ford once said that it was the best role he had read since "Witness," his previous collaboration with Weir.

Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux, wrote the original novel that served as the source material for the film and this series. He serves as an executive producer here with his nephew and others, though Apple's version of "The Mosquito Coast" diverges from his book and feels more like a south-of-the-border "Ozark" or "Breaking Bad."

Brief spoilers for "The Mosquito Coast" season 1 lie ahead.