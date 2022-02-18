The Morning Watch: LEGO Party In Boba Fett's Throne Room, Guillermo Del Toro Breaks Down His Movies & More
In this edition, Boba Fett's cohorts throw a party in his throne room while the former bounty hunter is away on business in an animated "LEGO Star Wars" short. Plus, "Hellboy" and "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro breaks down each of his films. And finally, "Don't Look Up" and "Step Brothers" director Adam McKay received a star on the Hollwood Walk of Fame with the help of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, and more.
Let's party at Boba Fett's throne room
First up, in honor of the upcoming LEGO sets inspired by the "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett," here's a cute animated short that show's what Boba Fett's henchman are up to when he leaves on business. When the crime lord's away, the underlings will play. In this case, it's a Jawa, Gamorrean Guard, and a Weequay behind the festivities, and they're gonna be in serious trouble of Boba Fett finds out that they've broken his throne.
Guillermo del Toro is forced to explain his movies
Next, CineFix at IGN brought in director Guillermo del Toro to break down all of his movies as quickly as he can. With "Nightmare Alley" now available on Hulu, there's no better time for the filmmaker to reach back to his early days on "Cronos" and "The Devil's Backbone," as well as more mainstream movies like "Hellboy" and "Pacific Rim." We never tire of listening to del Toro talk about his movies, so this 16-minute video is just what the doctor ordered.
Now you can walk on Adam McKay in Hollywood
Finally, with Oscar nominations for "Don't Look Up" being handed out recently, director Adam McKay officially earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, Will Ferrell wasn't in attendance for the ceremony (via Variety) because of a falling out with the "Step Brothers" and "Anchorman" filmmaker, but comedian Sarah Silverman and frequent collaborator John C. Reilly were there to help honor the multi-hyphenate.