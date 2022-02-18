The Morning Watch: LEGO Party In Boba Fett's Throne Room, Guillermo Del Toro Breaks Down His Movies & More

In this edition, Boba Fett's cohorts throw a party in his throne room while the former bounty hunter is away on business in an animated "LEGO Star Wars" short. Plus, "Hellboy" and "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro breaks down each of his films. And finally, "Don't Look Up" and "Step Brothers" director Adam McKay received a star on the Hollwood Walk of Fame with the help of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, and more.