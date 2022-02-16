LEGO Unveils New Book Of Boba Fett Sets, Including Mando's New Ship

Boba Fett's Throne Room will retail for $99.99 on LEGO.com. It's a hefty price, but it's LEGO, which also sells a $799.99 AT-AT figure. This set will ship from March 1, 2022, which is just a couple of weeks away, though depending on the amount of orders they'll need to fulfill, it might be a while until it actually reaches your door. This playset (75326, if you want the exact set number) is recommended for ages nine and up.

LEGO

Once you build it, the palace opens up so you can see the entire throne room, barbecue area, and kitchen. There is also a hidden treasure compartment in the throne itself and a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna, with tilting steps, an opening gate, accessories like spotchka drinks, and seven minifigs. They include Bib Fortuna, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, a Theelin Dancer, a Weequay Guard, a Gamorrean Guard, and a Quarren, with assorted weapons.

LEGO

I do notice that the kitchen/barbecue area doesn't have the LEP droid or the kitchen droids from "The Book of Boba Fett," but hey, maybe they were busy catching rats. The 732 piece palace playset measures over 6.5 inches high, 12.5 inches wide, and 8 inches deep. In case you want to model this after the actual scene in "The Mandalorian" season 2 finale "The Rescue," it happens at 41:33 in the episode.