FX Renews Dave For Season 3
Fans of funny TV with something to say, rejoice! FX has renewed the Lil Dicky series "Dave" for a third season. The news comes as the network has been bringing lots of news today regarding its future, including the renewal of shows like "Fargo" while confirming that "Atlanta" is going to end with its fourth season later this year. But the ride isn't over for Dave Burd just yet.
Little has been confirmed by way of specifics in terms of "Dave" season 3 just yet. No word yet on when production is set to begin or when it will make its way to air. Season 2 aired last year and was met with much acclaim, in addition to being a big winner in the ratings department. Following the first season, it became the network's most-watched comedy series ever. As such, the renewal does not come as a surprise. It's really just a matter of working around Burd's schedule, as he has his rap career as Lil Dicky to attend to as well.
The show chronicles the rise of Lil Dicky's stardom and serves as a fictionalized account of the events, but it is inspired by what Burd actually went through. It also has major touches of reality as Burd plays himself, as does his real-life hype man and musical partner GaTa, who has turned out to be a major standout in the show. A big part of the show has been showcasing GaTa's struggle with bipolar disorder, something that he struggles with in real life.
More than just a funny rap show
Much like Lil Dicky's music is part of what makes it such an effective show, "Dave" is absolutely hilarious but also has a lot to say. The show doesn't shy away from getting real and Burd doesn't paint himself as a heroic figure. He puts his life and insecurities on display, no matter how unflattering some of that might be. Though, in that end, that plays into the show's comedy hand as well.
Some of the show's best episodes to date take unexpected dramatic turns, such as the "Hype Man" episode from season 1, which dove deep into GaTa's mental health struggles. The season 2 finale also drove a serious wedge between Dave and GaTa before ending up in a truly happy place with the duo getting on stage with one another at the VMAs in a serious tear-jerking moment. Odds are, we'll pick up with Lil Dicky and the gang after coming off the tour we got a glimpse at the end of that episode.
The show was co-created by Burd and Jeff Schaffer, who also executive produce the show alongside Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, James Shin, and Scott Manson. The show's recurring cast members include Taylor Misiak as Ally, Andrew Santino as Mike, Travis Bennett as Elz, and Christine Ko as Emma.
We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on "Dave" season 3 come our way.