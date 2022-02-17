FX Renews Dave For Season 3

Fans of funny TV with something to say, rejoice! FX has renewed the Lil Dicky series "Dave" for a third season. The news comes as the network has been bringing lots of news today regarding its future, including the renewal of shows like "Fargo" while confirming that "Atlanta" is going to end with its fourth season later this year. But the ride isn't over for Dave Burd just yet.

Little has been confirmed by way of specifics in terms of "Dave" season 3 just yet. No word yet on when production is set to begin or when it will make its way to air. Season 2 aired last year and was met with much acclaim, in addition to being a big winner in the ratings department. Following the first season, it became the network's most-watched comedy series ever. As such, the renewal does not come as a surprise. It's really just a matter of working around Burd's schedule, as he has his rap career as Lil Dicky to attend to as well.

The show chronicles the rise of Lil Dicky's stardom and serves as a fictionalized account of the events, but it is inspired by what Burd actually went through. It also has major touches of reality as Burd plays himself, as does his real-life hype man and musical partner GaTa, who has turned out to be a major standout in the show. A big part of the show has been showcasing GaTa's struggle with bipolar disorder, something that he struggles with in real life.