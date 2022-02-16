Quentin Tarantino Will Narrate Showtime's Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber, Because Sure, Why Not

Quentin Tarantino loves a good throwdown; the dirtier the fight, the better. Whether stanning for the schoolyard free-for-all "Battle Royale" back in 2009 (which also happens to be Danielle Ryan's first rec after binging "Squid Game") or anticipating a bloodbath in any of the numerous Mexican standoffs he puts in his films, the "Hateful Eight" director lives for combat in every iteration. So, it would follow that Tarantino would lend his voice to an anthology series about ... Uber?

That's right, the auteur filmmaker is set to narrate the inaugural season of Showtime series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," based on Mike Isaac's 2019 bestselling book of the same title. The show stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as abrasive Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who was later forced to resign following a scathing report emerging from a sexual harassment investigation into the company. Rounding out the cast are Kyle Chandler as Bill Gurley, Kerry Bishé as Austin Geidt, Hank Azaria as Tim Cook, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Elisabeth Shue. The series also brings Tarantino back to his bloodstained bride of the "Kill Bill" films, star Uma Thurman, who plays author and businesswoman Arianna Huffington.

The synopsis, via Showtime:

"Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" tells the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success – and then has to live with the consequences.

Showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien (co-creators of "Billions") serve as executive producers alongside Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarsk. Author Mike Isaac serves as co-executive producer. The series is set to debut on Showtime at 10 P.M. on February 27, 2022.