Super Pumped Season 2 Set At Showtime, Will Tell The Facebook Story

The first season of "Super Pumped," which will debut on Showtime February 27, 2022, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Travis Kalanick, the co-founder of Uber who resigned after mounting reports regarding the company's policies in 2017. Kyle Chandler will co-star as venture capital partner Bill Gurley, while Hank Azaria, Uma Thurman, and Kerry Bishé take on supporting roles. It's too early to tell who will lead the cast of "Super Pumped" season two, though the anthology series will likely feature an entirely new cast for its unrelated second season.

"Super Pumped" won't be the first on-screen adaptation of Zuckerberg's life ("The Social Network" famously spotlighted the tech giant way back in 2010), and it's not even the only series adaptation in the works right now. A Facebook-centric series based on a book by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang is also headed to HBO. That series is titled "Doomsday Machine," and is set to star Claire Foy as Sandberg.

The Showtime anthology series is co-created and executive produced by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, the team behind the channel's long-running series "Billions." Beth Schacter will also executive produce "Super Pumped," and all three will work as writers and showrunners on the series. Paul Schiff is also on board as an executive producer and is the only member of the core team with no "Billions" crossover.

The current TV landscape seems to be fixated on stories of American corporate catastrophes; aside from the Uber season of "Super Pumped," two other upcoming series — "WeCrashed" and "The Dropout" — hone in on stories about once-promising startups that faced backlash or disaster. The subjects of "Super Pumped" season two still seem to be thriving, but I'm eager to see what Isaac's reporting digs up and how it translates on screen.

"Super Pumped" season one will debut on Showtime on February 27, 2022.