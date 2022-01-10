Super Pumped Trailer: Book A Bumpy Uber Ride With Joseph Gordon-Levitt

In the intro alone, they flash a lot of descriptors on the screen about the true story this is based on, including "wild," "loud," "cocky," "shady," "reckless," "excessive," "ridiculous," "damaging," and "outrageous," and if you don't know the history of this company, I would encourage you to look it up. Yes, it helps you get home from bars without driving — but there is a dark side to rideshare companies.

I'm definitely getting those "The Wolf of Wall Street" vibes here, especially when Travis says, "If there is something that's going to kill Uber, then I have to remove it." Kalanick was the CEO of Uber from 2010 until 2017 when he resigned. He gave up his seat on the board of directors in 2019 and sold most of his shares in the company. He's super rich now — like, billionaire rich. Make of that what you will.

Of course, none of this means "Super Pumped" won't be a great series. Of course I'll watch it. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has that smirk down pat, and if he's in it with Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman, it's likely going to be worth checking out — at least from an acting perspective. But it doesn't mean I'll be taking an Uber any time soon ... and don't even get me started on surge pricing.

Here is the official synopsis for the show:

Based on a true story. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, Uber, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler. Watch the series premiere Sunday, February 27th on SHOWTIME.

"Super Pumped" will air on Showtime beginning on February 27, 2022.